Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Key Georgia Player Questionable For National Title Game
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain for next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against TCU. Per ESPN's Marty Smith, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said Washington suffered a "soft tissue contusion and strain" during Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State. Since the injury isn't an ankle...
Herschel Walker Had 5-Word Reaction To Georgia's Win
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs squared off against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a trip to the national title on the line. Georgia entered the game as the favorite, but it was Ohio State that had the better of the action for most of the game. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs showed up.
NO. 13 ARKANSAS 74, NO. 20 MISSOURI 68
CLEMSON 68, VIRGINIA TECH 65
ALABAMA A&M 75, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 68
Elite 5-star recruit from Georgia makes bold statement about Tennessee Vols football
2024 five-star linebacker Sammy Brown revealed his top six schools this week (via On3) and he included the Tennessee Vols, along with Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Brown, 6-foot-2.5/225 lbs from Jefferson, GA, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation...
NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69
NORTHWESTERN 73, ILLINOIS 60
PROVIDENCE 73, NO. 4 UCONN 61
Butler 78, DePaul 70
LINDENWOOD 67, LITTLE ROCK 62
Detroit 122, Golden State 119
Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117
Terry, Kelly power Georgia Tech to 76-70 win vs No. 12 Miami
ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points, Miles Kelly added 20 and Georgia Tech snapped No. 12 Miami’s nine-game winning streak with a 76-70 win on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed the game on a 12-0 run that ended...
Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota
South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
Kansas St. 86, Oklahoma St. 72
Sports on TV for Friday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
Georgia, TCU share some key connections ahead of 2023 National Championship Game
ATLANTA — In the moments after Georgia’s thrilling win over Ohio State, the Bulldogs didn’t know what was next. So locked in on their own contest, players had no idea who had won the game between Michigan-TCU that went final shortly before Georgia took the field. Running...
Key For Georgia To Pull Off National Championship Win
Danny Kanell and Brady Quinn join Amanda Guerra to break down the key for Georgia to pull of a National Championship win.
L.A. Lakers 112, Miami 109
