Athens, GA

The Spun

Key Georgia Player Questionable For National Title Game

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain for next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against TCU. Per ESPN's Marty Smith, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said Washington suffered a "soft tissue contusion and strain" during Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State. Since the injury isn't an ankle...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Herschel Walker Had 5-Word Reaction To Georgia's Win

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs squared off against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a trip to the national title on the line. Georgia entered the game as the favorite, but it was Ohio State that had the better of the action for most of the game. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs showed up.
ATHENS, GA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 13 ARKANSAS 74, NO. 20 MISSOURI 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Honor 2-4, East 1-2, Gomillion 1-2, Gholston 1-3, DeGray 1-4, Carter 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hodge 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter 2). Turnovers: 9 (East 3, Gholston 2, Ko.Brown 2, Gomillion, Hodge). Steals: 7 (Hodge 3,...
JONESBORO, AR
Porterville Recorder

CLEMSON 68, VIRGINIA TECH 65

Percentages: FG .415, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Tyson 3-10, Godfrey 2-3, Hall 2-3, Galloway 2-4, Schieffelin 0-1, C.Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Godfrey 2, Galloway, Hall). Turnovers: 14 (Godfrey 4, Beadle 2, C.Hunter 2, Galloway 2, Hall 2, D.Hunter, Schieffelin). Steals: 5...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA A&M 75, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 68

Percentages: FG .426, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Mosley 3-3, Brown 3-5, Collins 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barber 2, Mosley 2). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 5, Mosley 3, Barber 2, Waller 2, Brown, Stredic, Washington). Steals: 9 (Stredic 3, Mosley 2, Brown, Ivory, Johnson,...
ITTA BENA, MS
Porterville Recorder

NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

NORTHWESTERN 73, ILLINOIS 60

Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Mayer 3-7, Shannon 2-4, Hawkins 2-6, Epps 1-5, Harris 0-1, Melendez 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dainja 3, Mayer 3). Turnovers: 15 (Hawkins 3, Shannon 3, Clark 2, Dainja 2, Epps 2, Mayer 2,...
EVANSTON, IL
Porterville Recorder

PROVIDENCE 73, NO. 4 UCONN 61

Percentages: FG .365, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Karaban 3-5, Hawkins 2-7, Jackson 0-3, Newton 0-3, Calcaterra 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clingan 4, Sanogo). Turnovers: 8 (Karaban 3, Newton 2, Clingan, Jackson, Sanogo). Steals: 6 (Alleyne, Clingan, Diarra, Hawkins, Jackson, Sanogo). Technical Fouls:...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Porterville Recorder

Butler 78, DePaul 70

DEPAUL (7-9) Anei 6-8 2-2 14, Johnson 3-12 2-3 8, Penn 2-4 2-2 6, Gibson 6-13 1-2 16, Terry 1-7 0-0 3, Nelson 6-9 2-3 14, Gebrewhit 3-5 1-1 9, Bynum 0-1 0-0 0, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 10-13 70. BUTLER (10-6) J.Thomas 2-4 1-2 5, Bates 3-5...
Porterville Recorder

LINDENWOOD 67, LITTLE ROCK 62

LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .489, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Cole 5-5, Williams 1-1, Caldwell 1-5, Childs 1-5, Tracey 0-1, Burrell 0-2, Trimble 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lemovou 2, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Childs 4, Burrell 3, Caldwell 2, Lemovou 2, Tracey 2, Ware...
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 122, Golden State 119

DETROIT (122) Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122. GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, DiVincenzo...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117

ATLANTA (120) Collins 7-11 6-6 22, Hunter 9-17 2-3 22, Okongwu 3-5 2-2 8, D.Murray 8-17 4-4 21, Young 7-12 6-7 21, Griffin 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 45-84 20-22 120. SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-15...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
VERMILLION, SD
Porterville Recorder

Kansas St. 86, Oklahoma St. 72

KANSAS ST. (12-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.887, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Shematsi 4-8, Gregory 3-11, Glenn 1-2, Sundell 1-1, Glenn 0-1, Dallinger 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Maupin 2, Dallinger 1, J.Glenn 1, Sundell 1) Turnovers: 9 (Sundell 3, J.Glenn 2, B.Glenn 1, Shematsi 2, Maupin 1) Steals: 3 (B.Glenn...
STILLWATER, OK
Porterville Recorder

Sports on TV for Friday, January 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 112, Miami 109

Percentages: FG .453, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Butler 2-5, Oladipo 2-6, Martin 1-2, Lowry 1-4, Herro 1-5, Strus 1-6, Vincent 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo 3, Dedmon). Turnovers: 13 (Herro 4, Oladipo 3, Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Dedmon, O.Robinson). Steals: 9 (Butler...

