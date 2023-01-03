Read full article on original website
Most customers in Jackson should have ‘some water’ following good night at treatment plant, third-party manager says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson water manager Ted Henifin says most customers should have at least some water flowing through their taps after a strong night of production at the city’s main water treatment plant. “Overnight the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment [Plant] maintained strong production and was able to...
Additional crews brought in to help fully restore water pressure to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Additional crews have been brought in to help fully restore water pressure to Jackson residents who have been under a boil-water notice since Christmas Day. "We have additional experienced professionals on-site (Tuesday night), something we have not had for the past week. With these contractors on-site, I am a bit more confident, but no guarantees," third-party administrator Ted Henifin said in a statement.
City Council transfers $18.4 million to third-party water system manager
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s third-party manager now has some money to spend, a month after a court tapped him to take over Jackson’s beleaguered water system. On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved transferring more than $18.4 million from city coffers into accounts managed by Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.
South Jackson neighbors fed up with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While the boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the capital city, some south Jackson and Byram residents are still without water. Ward 6 City Councilman Aaron Banks hosted Monday’s night town hall with the third-party manager Ted Henifin. The two had a number of priorities when it comes […]
Fire damages house occupied by homeless, raising resident concerns
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More concerns arise about the homeless moving into vacant homes as the temperatures return to seasonal norms. Another Jackson neighborhood is seeing an influx of people staying in unoccupied houses. Fondren residents say a vacant house recently burned in a fire that was started by people...
South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
Jackson resident considers moving due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second time within six months, the City of Jackson has been experiencing an ongoing water crisis. Many residents and businesses have had little to no water. In December 2022, the capital city experienced freezing temperatures, which caused pipes across the city to break and cause a strain at the […]
Third-party manager says everyone in the city should have water sometime on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten days into Jackson’s latest water crisis, and city leaders are hopeful water will be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime on Tuesday. “Ideally by tomorrow morning, maybe later... at least sometime tomorrow, we should be back to everybody having pressure,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “Maybe not full pressure to where they’re used to, but we think everything will be pressurized by tomorrow morning if all goes well.”
Last Call: Mississippi restaurant says Jackson water crisis too much to bear, closing its doors
One Jackson restaurant says it is closing its doors for good after the city’s latest water crisis became too much to bear. Fluctuating water pressure and boil water notices left the restaurant Barrelhouse in the popular Fondren district struggling to stay open and stay profitable after COVID and all of the city’s water issues.
Barbershops and hair salons impacted by water system problems
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many businesses connected to Jackson’s water system have been impacted by the latest water crisis. However, one overlooked spot is the place you get your hair cut. One thing that comes to mind every time there’s a latest edition of the Jackson water crisis is...
Jackson restaurant closes again after losing water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The owners of Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe were excited to open their doors Tuesday. Staff were also pleased to see both breakfast and lunch crowds return to normal. Management said Broad Street regained water pressure Monday, but the water began to fluctuate by Tuesday morning. By 2:00 p.m., the […]
Jackson leaders finalize payment settlement for Richard’s Disposal
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved a payment agreement between the city and Richard’s Disposal on Tuesday, January 3. In a 4-2 vote, the council approved a claims docket that included the last $1.6 million payment to finalize the $4.8 million settlement with the garbage company. Council President Ashby Foote believes there […]
Families sue Flowood YMCA after exposure to ‘potentially deadly’ gas at birthday party
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Months after several children were sent to the hospital due to chlorine exposure at a birthday pool party, the venue that hosted the event is facing multiple lawsuits. An attorney representing four families has filed complaints against the Metropolitan YMCA of Mississippi, after they say their...
South Jackson residents without water amid latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city residents were asked yet again to conserve water during the latest water crisis after the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant suffered another setback on New Year’s Day. The city said in a release around 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day that customers can...
Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as the city of Jackson’s water system has experienced a setback at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant Saturday night. Crews spent New Year’s Day working to get back on track. “The water system...
All Jackson Public Schools to resume classes virtually due to ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools will resume classes virtually due to the city’s ongoing water crisis. According to the Jackson Public School District, 33 schools are reporting low or no water pressure. Because of this, the district says JPS will shift to virtual learning on Thursday, January 5, and Friday, January 6.
Fondren restaurant closing: 'We can't bounce back from this one'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Fondren restaurant is closing its doors for good. "With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse," a post on Facebook read Tuesday. The last day for the restaurant on State Street is Saturday. Barrelhouse operators thanked the community, staff and regulars in the announcement of the closure.
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
Flu case numbers drop in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is seeing a decrease in the number of flu cases for the first time in months. There’s some good news and some bad news. The good news is case numbers for the flu are dropping. The bad news is that those caught in this new wave could experience harsher symptoms.
