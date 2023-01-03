ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Javan Smith
2d ago

this is only the beginning. wait til the cancel culture figures out that bell was the middle name of that general. however, the county wasn't named after the general . it was named after Peter hanbourough bell, the third governor of Texas, who was originally from Maryland. he fought in the Mexican American war, and in several significant battles..after he got out of the governor's office, he married and moved to Virginia, never to return to Texas. he privately funded and created an entire regiment of confederate soldiers, and commanded them. he had a vested interest in winning the war, because he owned 599 or more slaves. after the war Texas considered him" impoverished" by the war.

Marian Demings
1d ago

We can't get a grocery store for northside of town but waste money with name changes. Can't repair street..but rename streets. Can't stop crime/killing...but don't hire enough police to find criminal. Huh...beautify downtown with lots of $$$$$$. Huh please let work toward the future to make Killeen but. Our history is part of who we are. What are you going to do to make Killeen a better place? Not just talk.

fox44news.com

City of Waco launches small business grant program

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco Housing and Community Development Department has launched a citywide grant program. The City says “We All Win Waco” is in support of small businesses. The grant utilizes funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), in addition to funding added from the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) budget and City’s general fund, to support those small businesses in historically blighted commercial corridors.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
WACO, TX
kagstv.com

Infamous 1916 Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington," was commissioned in 2021 and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
WACO, TX
rejournals.com

Floor & Decor signs 63,000-square-foot lease in Temple

The Woodmont Company, a national real estate firm specializing in the development, acquisition, management, leasing and sale of retail properties, has secured a lease with Floor & Decor for 63,000 square feet of retail space at Temple Mall, a 514,915-square-foot regional mall located at 3111 S. 31st Street in Temple, Texas. The new store is scheduled to open in Q3 of 2023.
TEMPLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

New contact information for Coryell County Veterans

The Coryell County Veterans Service office has a new phone number, which is 254-248-0676. The office has two locations to serve veterans. One office is located at 312 S. Main Street in Copperas Cove and the other office is located at 800 E. Main Street in Gatesville. Their office hours...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's eviction prevention program bailed out by County

AUSTIN, Texas - Furniture piled up on a curb is a sign of a possible eviction. All too often, the people who once owned that property, also end up on the streets. That was about to happen to 23 families in Austin. But Tuesday morning, Travis County Commissioners bought those...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver

KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
KINGSLAND, TX
fox44news.com

Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for suspects in aggravated burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022. Police did not provide much information, but shared four photos in a Facebook post, showing the men in black...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Long career comes to an end for county clerk

County Clerk Connie Hartmann was honored at a retirement reception in December before her last day in office. She served Lampasas County in her official capacity for 40 years. She is pictured here addressing the Commissioners Court. Her retirement became effective Dec. 31. County Clerk Connie Hartmann was honored at...
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX

