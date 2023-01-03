this is only the beginning. wait til the cancel culture figures out that bell was the middle name of that general. however, the county wasn't named after the general . it was named after Peter hanbourough bell, the third governor of Texas, who was originally from Maryland. he fought in the Mexican American war, and in several significant battles..after he got out of the governor's office, he married and moved to Virginia, never to return to Texas. he privately funded and created an entire regiment of confederate soldiers, and commanded them. he had a vested interest in winning the war, because he owned 599 or more slaves. after the war Texas considered him" impoverished" by the war.
We can't get a grocery store for northside of town but waste money with name changes. Can't repair street..but rename streets. Can't stop crime/killing...but don't hire enough police to find criminal. Huh...beautify downtown with lots of $$$$$$. Huh please let work toward the future to make Killeen but. Our history is part of who we are. What are you going to do to make Killeen a better place? Not just talk.
