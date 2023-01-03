Read full article on original website
Thieves Steal $1,000 from Christmas Light Display at Children’s Park in Tyler, Texas
Thieves are the absolute worst. For some reason, they feel that taking something from someone who has worked hard to acquire an item is their right to do so because they are not in a position to do the same. Its wrong no matter the reason, or excuse, for the theft. But when a story like this comes out, its hard not to want to wish the worst of karma on someone, or someone's, for their actions. Someone, or someone's, decided to head to The Children's Park of Tyler in Tyler, Texas and steal timers and electrical cords used in their Christmas light display.
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors
TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15pm the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
Suspect flees stolen truck, trailer on foot near Santa Land after law enforcement pursuit
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A chase on Interstate 20 turned into a manhunt after the driver bailed out on foot and ran from deputies and a DPS trooper. As of 7:30 p.m., the suspects are still not in custody. According to Smith County Sheriff PIO Sgt. Larry Christian, one...
SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks
Gilmer resident Louis Forte' discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens' nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual.
Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the names of two men involved in a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road on Tuesday. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Dalton Morgan, 41, of Henderson was allegedly shot by Jacob Wayne Gore, 19, of Tyler. Morgan remains at a local hospital in stable condition. Gore has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond.
2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview. It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m. Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.
Gilmer man’s chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
“I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
Suspect in Tyler bank shooting returns to scene, is taken into custody without incident
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have taken into custody a suspect believed to be responsible for a Tuesday afternoon shooting. According to LouAnn Campbell with the City of Tyler, the shooting took place in the 5100 block of Rhones Quarter Road in front of Texas Bank. The aggravated assault happened at about 3:17 p.m..
Hemphill man formally sentenced for 2020 murder following post-court disappearance
KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water. TxDOT to make multiple improvements to High Street bridge...
Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Killeen man accused of escaping a jail transport van in Tyler on Tuesday was given multiple new bond amounts for new charges against him. Timothy Chappelle, 41, is said to have kicked the window out of a Smith County Sheriff’s Office van while the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Gentry Parkway in Tyler. Chappelle is also accused of breaking into two houses, one of which was occupied, before being apprehended. He has since been charged with escape while arrested/confined and two counts of burglary of a habitation.
170 calls reporting fireworks or gunfire in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve
Gilmer resident Louis Forte' discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens' nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. "I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn't for all our friends on Facebook."
Van Zandt County constable uses social media to solve motor home theft
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with a stolen motorhome. Misty Anne Reeves, 39, is charged with theft. She was arrested on Dec. 28 and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Constable Pat Jordan said her boyfriend was already in Dallas County Jail on other charges.
Identity of house fire victim released by Upshur County sheriff
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a house fire last week. Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said the victim is identified as David Anthony Johnson, Jr., 54, of Diana, who was the resident of the home located at 4863 Hawk Road which was destroyed by the fire on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
Arrest made in Tyler shooting; one injured
Tyler Police have made an arrest after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Rhones Quarter Road. Police were originally called to the scene after receiving a report of an aggravated assault. One person is said to have suffered minor injuries in the shooting. This breaking news report will be updated as...
Gunshots Fired In Sulphur Springs, One Injured
Sulphur Springs Police responded at about 6:00 last night to West Industrial Drive near South Broadway Street. After officers arrived, a suspect, believed to be armed, was identified and reportedly started running toward Broadway. Officers gave chase and reportedly heard gunfire. One person was wounded. No officers were hurt, and no other information was immediately available.
Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
