Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Cardiac arrest results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly. Hamlin suffered a cardiac
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
KENS 5
Cowboys show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin after collapse on field
DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys players are showing their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after a horrific incident during Monday night's game. During the first quarter, Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during a tackle. Hamlin got back onto his feet but then soon collapsed and remained motionless.
NFL: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin escorted to hospital after collapsing on field
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after he “suffered a cardiac arrest” on the field.The NFL star, 24, collapsed following a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.He required CPR and a defibrillator before being taken away and footage shows an ambulance driving off from the Paycor Stadium under police escort.“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills tweeted after the incident.“He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More NFL: Damar Hamlin surrounded by Buffalo Bills players after ‘suffering cardiac arrest’ on pitchBuffalo Bills players surround Damar Hamlin after star ‘suffers cardiac arrest’Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wake
Fans Held Candlelight Vigil Outside Hospital For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
Fans from both the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals made their way to the hospital where Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to hold a candlelight vigil. According to the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the opening quarter of last night's Monday Night Football game.
KOKI FOX 23
Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe hits $5 million after Bills safety's cardiac arrest on 'Monday Night Football'
If there's hope to be taken from the terrifying situation around Damar Hamlin, it comes straight from the Buffalo Bills safety's two-year-old GoFundMe. Less than 24 hours after Hamlin's collapse and hospitalization caused the suspension of a "Monday Night Football" game, his only available public fundraiser has hit $5 million. The original goal of the GoFundMe, set up to fund a toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa., was $2,500.
Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency
The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
A terrifying scene unfolded early in Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. He stayed down for several minutes as concerned players from both teams cried. The NFL world sent their prayers...
KOKI FOX 23
Processing Damar Hamlin's injury, the league's response and what happens next
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. On Monday night, the NFL world was shaken to its core as Buffalo Bills second-year safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a hit with Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin on the field and he was transported immediately to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has remained in critical condition ever since. Shortly thereafter, the game was suspended indefinitely and the NFL later announced it would not be resumed at least for a week, if at all.
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
KOKI FOX 23
Buccaneers won't rest Tom Brady, other starters in Week 18 matchup with Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have nothing to gain on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But Tom Brady and the rest of their starters aren’t going to take the week off. Brady hasn't done that in the first 22 years of his career, and he's not going to start now.
KOKI FOX 23
Commanders to reportedly play Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell vs. Cowboys, Carson Wentz benched again
The Washington Commanders are reportedly benching quarterback Carson Wentz once again. The team is expected to start Taylor Heinicke and also give some snaps to Sam Howell against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Washington has not actually...
KOKI FOX 23
Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks done for season after ACL injury
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks’ season is over. Brooks sustained an ACL injury in their 23-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, coach Pete Carroll confirmed on Monday. "That's a shame," Carroll said on . What a great, great player and a great teammate." Carroll didn’t go...
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football: Week 18 Quarterback rankings
For those of you still competing in fantasy leagues through Week 18, below you'll find our analysts' positional rankings. Obviously fantasy football seems particularly inconsequential right now, however. Our thoughts are still very much with Buffalo's Damar Hamlin as well as his family, friends and teammates. Everything else related to football (and certainly to fantasy) is far less important today.
KOKI FOX 23
What should the Giants do with Daniel Jones?
There are 32 NFL teams, and at any given time, there are only about a dozen carve-their-names-in-stone quarterbacks starting in the league. So what do you do if you’re a team without one of those lucky dozen? There’s a lot of hope and prayer involved. You hope the incoming quarterback draft class is deep. You pray that your scouts can unearth a hidden gem. You cycle through backup and free-agent quarterbacks, looking for treasure among other teams’ castoffs.
