Georgia State

Porterville Recorder

Butler 78, DePaul 70

DEPAUL (7-9) Anei 6-8 2-2 14, Johnson 3-12 2-3 8, Penn 2-4 2-2 6, Gibson 6-13 1-2 16, Terry 1-7 0-0 3, Nelson 6-9 2-3 14, Gebrewhit 3-5 1-1 9, Bynum 0-1 0-0 0, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 10-13 70. BUTLER (10-6) J.Thomas 2-4 1-2 5, Bates 3-5...
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA A&M 75, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 68

Percentages: FG .426, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Mosley 3-3, Brown 3-5, Collins 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barber 2, Mosley 2). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 5, Mosley 3, Barber 2, Waller 2, Brown, Stredic, Washington). Steals: 9 (Stredic 3, Mosley 2, Brown, Ivory, Johnson,...
ITTA BENA, MS
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA STATE 80, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 66

ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .377, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Milton 4-7, Reinhart 2-6, Curry 2-8, Ware 1-1, Harris 1-5, Doss 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Reinhart). Turnovers: 13 (Doss 4, Harris 3, Milton 3, Plet, Reinhart, Ware). Steals: 1 (Harris). Technical Fouls:...
MONTGOMERY, AL
FOX Sports

Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
VERMILLION, SD
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
LINCOLN, NE
Porterville Recorder

NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

NO. 13 ARKANSAS 74, NO. 20 MISSOURI 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Honor 2-4, East 1-2, Gomillion 1-2, Gholston 1-3, DeGray 1-4, Carter 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hodge 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter 2). Turnovers: 9 (East 3, Gholston 2, Ko.Brown 2, Gomillion, Hodge). Steals: 7 (Hodge 3,...
JONESBORO, AR
Hot 104.7

2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota

Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Sports on TV for Friday, January 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

PROVIDENCE 73, NO. 4 UCONN 61

Percentages: FG .365, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Karaban 3-5, Hawkins 2-7, Jackson 0-3, Newton 0-3, Calcaterra 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clingan 4, Sanogo). Turnovers: 8 (Karaban 3, Newton 2, Clingan, Jackson, Sanogo). Steals: 6 (Alleyne, Clingan, Diarra, Hawkins, Jackson, Sanogo). Technical Fouls:...
PROVIDENCE, RI
247Sports

Report: Huskers have WR coach picked as staff appears to be finalized

Matt Rhule's staff of full-time assistants is reportedly filled out, though the coach himself hasn't made matters official. While three positions have not yet been announced, there are now names connected with all the remaining openings. It was reported on Monday night that Garret McGuire will join the Husker staff as a wide receivers coach, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, who covers the Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Rating the Husker ’23 Class

As we all know, the early signing date for high school football recruits was less than a month ago. For new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule, the early signing date (12/21) was just three weeks into his Husker stint. In that time, Rhule and his then yet-to-be-completed coaching staff somehow put together a Top 30 (Rivals.com) class.
LINCOLN, NE
Porterville Recorder

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup with Washington

Washington Wizards (17-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Washington. He ranks fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

NORTHWESTERN 73, ILLINOIS 60

Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Mayer 3-7, Shannon 2-4, Hawkins 2-6, Epps 1-5, Harris 0-1, Melendez 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dainja 3, Mayer 3). Turnovers: 15 (Hawkins 3, Shannon 3, Clark 2, Dainja 2, Epps 2, Mayer 2,...
EVANSTON, IL

