Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB, member of 2022 recruiting class, reportedly opts for transfer portal
Iowa football has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Tuesday morning, Carson May, a freshman quarterback and member of the 2022 recruiting class made his decision to test the transfer portal after a year with Iowa, according to sources. May, who is listed at 6-foot-5, was a lock-in...
Indiana Basketball Climbs to No. 15 in Associated Press Poll; Purdue Remains No. 1
Indiana basketball hasn't played since Dec. 23, but the Hoosiers inched up one spot to No. 15 in this week's Associated Press top-25 poll. Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams, along with No. 1 Purdue, No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 24 Ohio State. Here's the top 25.
Porterville Recorder
Butler 78, DePaul 70
DEPAUL (7-9) Anei 6-8 2-2 14, Johnson 3-12 2-3 8, Penn 2-4 2-2 6, Gibson 6-13 1-2 16, Terry 1-7 0-0 3, Nelson 6-9 2-3 14, Gebrewhit 3-5 1-1 9, Bynum 0-1 0-0 0, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 10-13 70. BUTLER (10-6) J.Thomas 2-4 1-2 5, Bates 3-5...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA A&M 75, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 68
Percentages: FG .426, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Mosley 3-3, Brown 3-5, Collins 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barber 2, Mosley 2). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 5, Mosley 3, Barber 2, Waller 2, Brown, Stredic, Washington). Steals: 9 (Stredic 3, Mosley 2, Brown, Ivory, Johnson,...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA STATE 80, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 66
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .377, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Milton 4-7, Reinhart 2-6, Curry 2-8, Ware 1-1, Harris 1-5, Doss 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Reinhart). Turnovers: 13 (Doss 4, Harris 3, Milton 3, Plet, Reinhart, Ware). Steals: 1 (Harris). Technical Fouls:...
FOX Sports
Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota
South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report
FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
Porterville Recorder
NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
CBS Sports
Iowa vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back home. The Hawkeyes and the #15 Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. IU should still be riding high after a victory, while Iowa will be looking to get back in the win column.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 13 ARKANSAS 74, NO. 20 MISSOURI 68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Honor 2-4, East 1-2, Gomillion 1-2, Gholston 1-3, DeGray 1-4, Carter 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hodge 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter 2). Turnovers: 9 (East 3, Gholston 2, Ko.Brown 2, Gomillion, Hodge). Steals: 7 (Hodge 3,...
2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
Porterville Recorder
Sports on TV for Friday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
Porterville Recorder
PROVIDENCE 73, NO. 4 UCONN 61
Percentages: FG .365, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Karaban 3-5, Hawkins 2-7, Jackson 0-3, Newton 0-3, Calcaterra 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clingan 4, Sanogo). Turnovers: 8 (Karaban 3, Newton 2, Clingan, Jackson, Sanogo). Steals: 6 (Alleyne, Clingan, Diarra, Hawkins, Jackson, Sanogo). Technical Fouls:...
Iowa's best boys basketball players: Meet the state's top centers
By Barry Poe Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school boys basketball. The final list focuses on the centers. There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to ...
Brown: My Top 10 Games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Recalling Most Memorable Iowa Basketball Contests in Front of Home Fans
Report: Huskers have WR coach picked as staff appears to be finalized
Matt Rhule's staff of full-time assistants is reportedly filled out, though the coach himself hasn't made matters official. While three positions have not yet been announced, there are now names connected with all the remaining openings. It was reported on Monday night that Garret McGuire will join the Husker staff as a wide receivers coach, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, who covers the Carolina Panthers.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Iowa State Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following OU's 63-60 loss to No. 25 Iowa State.
Rating the Husker ’23 Class
As we all know, the early signing date for high school football recruits was less than a month ago. For new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule, the early signing date (12/21) was just three weeks into his Husker stint. In that time, Rhule and his then yet-to-be-completed coaching staff somehow put together a Top 30 (Rivals.com) class.
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup with Washington
Washington Wizards (17-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Washington. He ranks fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHWESTERN 73, ILLINOIS 60
Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Mayer 3-7, Shannon 2-4, Hawkins 2-6, Epps 1-5, Harris 0-1, Melendez 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dainja 3, Mayer 3). Turnovers: 15 (Hawkins 3, Shannon 3, Clark 2, Dainja 2, Epps 2, Mayer 2,...
Comments / 0