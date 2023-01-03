see also Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field, receiving CPR in chilling scene ESPN had to adjust on the fly after Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained a horrifying injury. Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety on the Bills, collapsed on the field after tacklong Bengals wideout Tee Higgins in the first quarter. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field and taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The game was temporarily suspended in wake of the injury before being postponed for the evening. ESPN cut in and out of break multiple times as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman spoke somberly about...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO