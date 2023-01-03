Read full article on original website
NORTHWESTERN 73, ILLINOIS 60
Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Mayer 3-7, Shannon 2-4, Hawkins 2-6, Epps 1-5, Harris 0-1, Melendez 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dainja 3, Mayer 3). Turnovers: 15 (Hawkins 3, Shannon 3, Clark 2, Dainja 2, Epps 2, Mayer 2,...
Minnesota 113, Portland 106
Percentages: FG .440, FT .738. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Grant 4-6, Lillard 2-9, Johnson 1-2, Sharpe 1-2, Simons 1-5, Hart 0-2, Nurkic 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Nurkic 3, Eubanks 2, Hart 2). Turnovers: 16 (Nurkic 4, Eubanks 3, Hart 2, Lillard 2, Sharpe 2,...
Toppin, Tshiebwe pace Kentucky past LSU 74-71
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jacob Toppin scored 21 points shooting 9 for 13, Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double and Kentucky held on to beat LSU 74-71 on Tuesday night. Up 72-68, Kentucky's Chris Livingston fouled Cam Hayes on his 3-point attempt with 10 seconds to go. Hayes sank all three free throws to reduce LSU's deficit to a point.
NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
ALABAMA A&M 75, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 68
Percentages: FG .426, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Mosley 3-3, Brown 3-5, Collins 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barber 2, Mosley 2). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 5, Mosley 3, Barber 2, Waller 2, Brown, Stredic, Washington). Steals: 9 (Stredic 3, Mosley 2, Brown, Ivory, Johnson,...
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 69, NEW MEXICO STATE 60
Percentages: FG .390, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pinson 3-8, Avery 2-4, Vucevic 1-1, Feit 0-1, Washington 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, Muhammad, Vucevic). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 4, Avery 3, Feit 2, Muhammad 2, Pinson 2, Bradley, Gordon). Steals: 3 (Avery,...
NORTH CAROLINA 88, WAKE FOREST 79
Percentages: FG .491, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Appleby 3-5, Monsanto 3-8, Williamson 2-3, Carr 2-4, Klintman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Monsanto 4, Carr 3, Hildreth 3, Appleby 2, Marsh 2, Klintman). Steals: 7 (Monsanto 3, Appleby 2, Klintman, Williamson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
How to watch: No. 8 Tennessee basketball vs. Mississippi State
No. 8 Tennessee continues SEC play on Tuesday night when it hosts Mississippi State in its first home conference game of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst) will have the call on ESPN2. Fans can also catch the game online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN by clicking HERE. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch.
NO. 13 ARKANSAS 74, NO. 20 MISSOURI 68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Honor 2-4, East 1-2, Gomillion 1-2, Gholston 1-3, DeGray 1-4, Carter 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hodge 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter 2). Turnovers: 9 (East 3, Gholston 2, Ko.Brown 2, Gomillion, Hodge). Steals: 7 (Hodge 3,...
LINDENWOOD 67, LITTLE ROCK 62
LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .489, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Cole 5-5, Williams 1-1, Caldwell 1-5, Childs 1-5, Tracey 0-1, Burrell 0-2, Trimble 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lemovou 2, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Childs 4, Burrell 3, Caldwell 2, Lemovou 2, Tracey 2, Ware...
PROVIDENCE 73, NO. 4 UCONN 61
Percentages: FG .365, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Karaban 3-5, Hawkins 2-7, Jackson 0-3, Newton 0-3, Calcaterra 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clingan 4, Sanogo). Turnovers: 8 (Karaban 3, Newton 2, Clingan, Jackson, Sanogo). Steals: 6 (Alleyne, Clingan, Diarra, Hawkins, Jackson, Sanogo). Technical Fouls:...
BUTLER 78, DEPAUL 70
Percentages: FG .450, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Gibson 3-7, Gebrewhit 2-3, Terry 1-5, Bynum 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-1, Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Anei 3, Terry 2, Gibson, Johnson, Nelson). Turnovers: 10 (Gibson 3, Nelson 3, Johnson 2, Anei, Penn). Steals:...
CLEMSON 68, VIRGINIA TECH 65
Percentages: FG .415, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Tyson 3-10, Godfrey 2-3, Hall 2-3, Galloway 2-4, Schieffelin 0-1, C.Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Godfrey 2, Galloway, Hall). Turnovers: 14 (Godfrey 4, Beadle 2, C.Hunter 2, Galloway 2, Hall 2, D.Hunter, Schieffelin). Steals: 5...
Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117
Percentages: FG .536, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Bogdanovic 3-7, Collins 2-4, Hunter 2-7, Young 1-2, D.Murray 1-4, Griffin 1-5, A.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 2, Griffin, Okongwu). Turnovers: 15 (Young 5, Collins 3, Okongwu 3, D.Murray 2, Hunter 2). Steals: 9...
Kansas St. 86, Oklahoma St. 72
KANSAS ST. (12-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.887, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Shematsi 4-8, Gregory 3-11, Glenn 1-2, Sundell 1-1, Glenn 0-1, Dallinger 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Maupin 2, Dallinger 1, J.Glenn 1, Sundell 1) Turnovers: 9 (Sundell 3, J.Glenn 2, B.Glenn 1, Shematsi 2, Maupin 1) Steals: 3 (B.Glenn...
Alabama St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-11) Plet 0-3 2-2 2, Doss 5-13 2-4 12, Reinhart 2-6 0-0 6, Curry 3-9 0-0 8, Ware 2-5 0-2 5, Harris 4-9 5-5 14, Milton 7-16 1-3 19, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 10-16 66. ALABAMA ST. (4-11) O'Neal 8-16 2-2 18, Posey 2-4 2-3 6,...
Gamecocks come up just short in loss to Commodores
South Carolina came up just short on Tuesday night in Nashville as they fell in overtime to Vanderbilt by a score of 84-79. The Gamecocks (7-7) forced overtime after forward Hayden Brown put in a layup just before the final buzzer in regulation. However, the Commodores (8-6) went 13-of-14 from the free throw line in overtime while the Gamecocks went 6-of-8 which helped the Commodores defeat the Gamecocks.
Mississippi State blasted by No. 8 Tennessee in SEC road opener
The road was not kind to Mississippi State on Tuesday night in the Bulldogs' SEC road opener. From start to finish, Mississippi State was dominated by No. 8 Tennessee and dropped an 87-53 decision in Knoxville, Tenn. The host Volunteers made 12 of 21 attempts from 3 point range and...
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Georgia Bulldogs
Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
How To Watch: South Carolina At Vanderbilt
GG Jackson and the South Carolina Gamecocks open SEC play on the road later tonight when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team.
