BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 56, BROWN COUNTY 31: South used a 22-point offensive outburst in the second quarter and a one-point defensive stand in the third to get by the Eagles. Carlie Pedersen powered the second-quarter uprising, hitting five of her six 3-pointers to lead the Panthers (8-5) with 20 points. It was 35-19 South at the break and the Panthers outscored BC (8-6) 5-1 in the third. Caitlin Heim had 13 points and Mya Lawrence 10 for South. Lexie Austin had 10 points and Abigail Watson nine for the Eagles.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO