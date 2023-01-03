Read full article on original website
Wednesday's Scores
Lou. DuPont Manual 75, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 41. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Butler 78, DePaul 70
DEPAUL (7-9) Anei 6-8 2-2 14, Johnson 3-12 2-3 8, Penn 2-4 2-2 6, Gibson 6-13 1-2 16, Terry 1-7 0-0 3, Nelson 6-9 2-3 14, Gebrewhit 3-5 1-1 9, Bynum 0-1 0-0 0, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 10-13 70. BUTLER (10-6) J.Thomas 2-4 1-2 5, Bates 3-5...
High school basketball polls: Marian, NorthWood are 1-2; Mishawaka receiving votes
BOYS BASKETBALL IBCA poll Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll (all class) 1. Ben Davis 12-0, 2. Indianapolis Cathedral 6-1, 3. Brownsburg 10-1, 4. Penn 7-1, 5. Homestead 9-1, 6. Center Grove...
NORTHWESTERN 73, ILLINOIS 60
Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Mayer 3-7, Shannon 2-4, Hawkins 2-6, Epps 1-5, Harris 0-1, Melendez 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dainja 3, Mayer 3). Turnovers: 15 (Hawkins 3, Shannon 3, Clark 2, Dainja 2, Epps 2, Mayer 2,...
Northrop girls roll Northridge in top ten matchup
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 6 Northrop crushed 4A no. 9 Northridge 66-27 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action in northeast Indiana. Neveah and Saniya Jackson each tallied 15 points to pace the Bruins. Northrop improves to 12-1 on the season with the win. The Bruins […]
Local Sports Recap – January 3, 2023
The Carmi-White County Lady Bulldogs are back in action tonight when they host Harrisburg. The Lady Dogs are 6-12 on the season after going 2-2 in last week’s Merry Mule Christmas tournament, winning the bronze bracket. Harrisburg on the other hand is 14-3 on the season. They defeated Carmi 58-39 back on November 25th. You can listen to the game live on 97.3 FM WRUL and you can watch on the WRUL Sports YouTube Channel. The Lady Bulldogs will then host Edwards County on Thursday.
What's happening with Bloomington area teams, Jan. 2-7
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 56, BROWN COUNTY 31: South used a 22-point offensive outburst in the second quarter and a one-point defensive stand in the third to get by the Eagles. Carlie Pedersen powered the second-quarter uprising, hitting five of her six 3-pointers to lead the Panthers (8-5) with 20 points. It was 35-19 South at the break and the Panthers outscored BC (8-6) 5-1 in the third. Caitlin Heim had 13 points and Mya Lawrence 10 for South. Lexie Austin had 10 points and Abigail Watson nine for the Eagles.
SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 3): Cathedral faces Illinois No. 1 on Friday
By Mike Clark Unbeaten Ben Davis continues to roll through a strong schedule, while Noblesville Tournament champ Lawrence Central and Munster enter the rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 27 Here's a look at the SBLive Power 25 boys basketball rankings (with records through ...
