Surprises at Burgum’s 2023 State of the State
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum made a historic announcement in his State of the State address Tuesday. Perhaps the biggest thing we learned Tuesday afternoon was related to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library: the project received a $50 million donation from oil magnate Harold Hamm, who was in attendance as a special guest.
District 24 North Dakota State Senator Mike Wobbema
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – District 24 State Senator Mike Wobbema will be chairman of the new Workforce Development Committee during the 2023 North Dakota legislative session. He talked about the focus of the committee. Wobbema said one issue the committee will address is creating incentives to fill teaching positions...
Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota
Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
Governor Burgum: selling North Dakota oil and gas to allies will "drive American strength"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum touted the state's oil and gas industries while delivering his State of the State address Tuesday in Bismarck. "The oil and gas industry employs thousands of North Dakotans and has produced billions of dollars in tax revenues that support the state, the tribes, nations, counties, cities, townships, school districts, hospitals, parks, airports, through a variety of funds created by this legislature," said Burgum.
MN lawmakers fast-tracking federal tax changes, but Social Security and “Walz checks” will be later
Top lawmakers at the State Capitol are fast-tracking a bill that would align Minnesota’s tax law with federal changes well before April 15th — but thornier issues, such as eliminating state income tax for more Social Security recipients, will likely not be addressed immediately — nor will the governor’s proposed “Walz checks.” House Speaker Melissa Hortman points to the governor’s statement at his inauguration about eliminating childhood poverty as “really important”:
Former ND Lt. Gov. has no regrets about decision to resign
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor said he has no regrets about stepping away from that role. Brent Sanford has served since 2017. Last month, he announced he was leaving, effective Jan. 2. He said he had been thinking about stepping away for several months, but Gov. Burgum asked him to stay and help develop the budget.
Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws
Getting a bloody Mary or Montana microbrew before your next flight out of the Treasure State could get easier if one of several proposed bills heard Tuesday moves forward. The House Business and Labor Committee heard testimony Tuesday morning on proposed amendments to Montana law that involve alcohol: Expanding opportunities for bars within Montana’s airports. […] The post Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
Gov. Walz Pledges Largest Investment in Public Education As He’s Sworn In For 2nd Term
ST. PAUL (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is pledging to make the largest investments in public education in Minnesota history as he begins his second term. The former teacher was sworn in Monday during inauguration ceremonies at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. He says Minnesota has a...
Follow outdoors bills with North Dakota Game and Fish
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 legislative session promises to provide plenty of new bills and ideas that could shape the future of outdoor activities in the state. Thankfully, there is a way to stay up-to-date on important topics for those in the hunting and fishing world. In order to follow these bills and help […]
Governor Burgum: North Dakota will become "first state in the nation" to offer internet access to all citizens
(Fargo, ND) -- During his state of the state address Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum talked about efforts aimed at providing Internet access to everyone in the state. "We do continue to make strides towards our goal of being the first state in the nation to reach 100 percent of our citizens with fast, reliable broadband," Burgum.
Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’
Democratic lawmakers said Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget addresses problems in Montana, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough to make headway on critical economic challenges in the state, such as crises in housing costs and childcare. “It doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, on Monday. “It’s […] The post Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature
A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Human trafficking in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human trafficking is not just a big city problem. People across North Dakota are exploited for labor and sex. Since 2016, the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has helped around 650 people break away from traffickers. Your News Leader spoke with a human rights advocate at the 31:8 Project and has more for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Noem should use her new flamethrower to light a fire under S.D.’s economy. Our GDP has been lagging, big time.
For the longest time now, Gov. Kristi Noem has been pushing the canard that South Dakota has the strongest economy in the country. Last November she put out a statement that said that “in this tumultuous sea of negative economic news, South Dakota stands tall as a lighthouse – an example that Freedom (her capitalization) and personal responsibility lead to sustained economic growth.”
Where people are moving: North Dakota ranked 37 for growth state
While moving traffic had slowed down for most of America, it remained busy in North Dakota.
12 Best Places to live in North Dakota
Best Places to live in North Dakota: With picturesque scenery, plenty of job opportunities, a welcoming community, a vibrant arts scene, and excellent quality of life, North Dakota has much to boast of. This small state in the US is called the “Legendary State” and there’s a good reason why....
6 Cities in North Dakota Where You Can Live Large
The living is easy in the Peace Garden State. The state of North Dakota is a northern gem full of natural beauty, opportunity and some of the happiest residents around. The state may be known for its vast, rolling prairies, but it’s also home to several quickly-growing cities that boast a high quality of life without losing out on amenities that bigger cities offer.
20 Things You Must Do Your First Year Living in North Dakota
Moving to North Dakota? The toughest part is narrowing down your legendary to-do list. Let us help. So you’ve moved to, or are considering moving to, the beautiful state of North Dakota. Welcome! The Peace Garden State has so much to offer, from outdoor adventures to breweries and unique attractions galore.
Montana Highway Patrol Dispatcher
We are currently recruiting for *Dispatcher* positions. The Montana Highway Patrol Communications Center provides law enforcement communications services for the Highway Patrol Division troopers, Department of Justice employees, and numerous other state agencies. Communication system operators (dispatchers) staff the centers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and provide...
