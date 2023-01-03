ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Minnesota 113, Portland 106

PORTLAND (106) Grant 8-14 6-6 26, Hart 0-4 1-2 1, Nurkic 4-10 2-5 10, Lillard 7-18 11-15 27, Simons 6-12 3-3 16, Walker 1-3 4-6 6, Eubanks 1-1 2-2 4, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Sharpe 5-7 2-3 13. Totals 33-75 31-42 106. MINNESOTA (113) Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, McDaniels 2-7...
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117

ATLANTA (120) Collins 7-11 6-6 22, Hunter 9-17 2-3 22, Okongwu 3-5 2-2 8, D.Murray 8-17 4-4 21, Young 7-12 6-7 21, Griffin 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 45-84 20-22 120. SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-15...
Los Angeles plays Miami after James' 43-point performance

Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Miami Heat after LeBron James scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers have gone 8-8 at home....
L.A. Lakers 112, Miami 109

Percentages: FG .453, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Butler 2-5, Oladipo 2-6, Martin 1-2, Lowry 1-4, Herro 1-5, Strus 1-6, Vincent 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo 3, Dedmon). Turnovers: 13 (Herro 4, Oladipo 3, Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Dedmon, O.Robinson). Steals: 9 (Butler...
NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed By Shorthanded Thunder

The Boston Celtics’ season hit a new low Tuesday night, as they were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, at Paycom Center. The C’s fell to 26-12, while the Thunder improved to 16-21. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics must have assumed they...
Detroit 122, Golden State 119

Percentages: FG .489, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 16-36, .444 (Bogdanovic 5-6, Bey 4-10, Burks 2-3, Diallo 1-1, McGruder 1-1, Hayes 1-4, Ivey 1-4, Stewart 1-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stewart). Turnovers: 8 (Diallo 3, Duren 3, Stewart 2). Steals: 9 (Bey 2, Bogdanovic 2, Burks...
Butler 78, DePaul 70

DEPAUL (7-9) Anei 6-8 2-2 14, Johnson 3-12 2-3 8, Penn 2-4 2-2 6, Gibson 6-13 1-2 16, Terry 1-7 0-0 3, Nelson 6-9 2-3 14, Gebrewhit 3-5 1-1 9, Bynum 0-1 0-0 0, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 10-13 70. BUTLER (10-6) J.Thomas 2-4 1-2 5, Bates 3-5...
Houston hosts Utah, aims to end home skid

Utah Jazz (19-21, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-28, 15th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -6; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to stop its seven-game home skid with a victory over Utah. The Rockets are 5-20 in conference matchups. Houston...
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 69, NEW MEXICO STATE 60

Percentages: FG .390, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pinson 3-8, Avery 2-4, Vucevic 1-1, Feit 0-1, Washington 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, Muhammad, Vucevic). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 4, Avery 3, Feit 2, Muhammad 2, Pinson 2, Bradley, Gordon). Steals: 3 (Avery,...
Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago

Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
