Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win against Chicago Bulls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Not LeBron James. Not Kyrie Irving. With a virtuoso performance against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Mitchell set the Cavaliers’ single-game scoring record -- and led them to a remarkable 145-134 overtime win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “In my 15 years, that’s the best performance...
NBA Fans Are Stunned After Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points Against Bulls: "Cleveland Is His City Now"
NBA fans can't believe Donovan Mitchell not only broke LeBron James' Cavaliers franchise record but became only the 7th player to have 70 points.
Kings-Jazz gameday live: Will Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk play? Collin Sexton ruled out
Here are the latest injury updates on Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Collin Sexton as the Sacramento Kings prepare to visit the Utah Jazz.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 113, Portland 106
PORTLAND (106) Grant 8-14 6-6 26, Hart 0-4 1-2 1, Nurkic 4-10 2-5 10, Lillard 7-18 11-15 27, Simons 6-12 3-3 16, Walker 1-3 4-6 6, Eubanks 1-1 2-2 4, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Sharpe 5-7 2-3 13. Totals 33-75 31-42 106. MINNESOTA (113) Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, McDaniels 2-7...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
Bill Simmons Proposes Blockbuster Trade Which Sends Fred VanVleet And Gary Trent Jr. To Miami Heat
This proposed blockbuster trade nets the Miami Heat Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117
ATLANTA (120) Collins 7-11 6-6 22, Hunter 9-17 2-3 22, Okongwu 3-5 2-2 8, D.Murray 8-17 4-4 21, Young 7-12 6-7 21, Griffin 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 45-84 20-22 120. SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-15...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles plays Miami after James' 43-point performance
Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Miami Heat after LeBron James scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers have gone 8-8 at home....
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls falter late as Donovan Mitchell scores 71 to lead Cleveland Cavaliers to OT win
The Chicago Bulls are a team steeped in rich history full of unforgettable moments. However, for all the positives in the franchise's history, there is also a flipside that has seen some unfortunate outcomes. On Monday night, the Bulls were on the wrong side of such an event when Cleveland...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 112, Miami 109
Percentages: FG .453, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Butler 2-5, Oladipo 2-6, Martin 1-2, Lowry 1-4, Herro 1-5, Strus 1-6, Vincent 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo 3, Dedmon). Turnovers: 13 (Herro 4, Oladipo 3, Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Dedmon, O.Robinson). Steals: 9 (Butler...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
Porterville Recorder
NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed By Shorthanded Thunder
The Boston Celtics’ season hit a new low Tuesday night, as they were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, at Paycom Center. The C’s fell to 26-12, while the Thunder improved to 16-21. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics must have assumed they...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 122, Golden State 119
Percentages: FG .489, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 16-36, .444 (Bogdanovic 5-6, Bey 4-10, Burks 2-3, Diallo 1-1, McGruder 1-1, Hayes 1-4, Ivey 1-4, Stewart 1-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stewart). Turnovers: 8 (Diallo 3, Duren 3, Stewart 2). Steals: 9 (Bey 2, Bogdanovic 2, Burks...
Porterville Recorder
Butler 78, DePaul 70
DEPAUL (7-9) Anei 6-8 2-2 14, Johnson 3-12 2-3 8, Penn 2-4 2-2 6, Gibson 6-13 1-2 16, Terry 1-7 0-0 3, Nelson 6-9 2-3 14, Gebrewhit 3-5 1-1 9, Bynum 0-1 0-0 0, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 10-13 70. BUTLER (10-6) J.Thomas 2-4 1-2 5, Bates 3-5...
Porterville Recorder
Houston hosts Utah, aims to end home skid
Utah Jazz (19-21, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-28, 15th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -6; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to stop its seven-game home skid with a victory over Utah. The Rockets are 5-20 in conference matchups. Houston...
Porterville Recorder
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 69, NEW MEXICO STATE 60
Percentages: FG .390, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pinson 3-8, Avery 2-4, Vucevic 1-1, Feit 0-1, Washington 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, Muhammad, Vucevic). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 4, Avery 3, Feit 2, Muhammad 2, Pinson 2, Bradley, Gordon). Steals: 3 (Avery,...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago
Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
