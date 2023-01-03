Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested Christopher Mason on Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals...
Family calls for justice after 69-year-old man killed by hit-skip driver
A family is heartbroken, outraged and calling for justice after a 69-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man was killed by a hit-skip driver near the University of Akron.
Marshals arrest man for fatal shooting of 38-year-old Akron mother
A 39-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force for a shooting that left a 38-year-old mother dead and her 5-year-old daughter hurt.
U.S. marshals arrest 6 people, recover 4 firearms after standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio- Authorities arrested six people and recovered four firearms after a standoff that lasted for hours Wednesday on the city’s West Side. Michael Cullen, 35, was wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and accused of violating his parole. He had prior convictions for weapons and drugs. Members...
Ohio man found shot to death on apartment balcony identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a man was shot to death on his apartment balcony Friday evening.
cleveland19.com
2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
2 men hospitalized after exchanging gunfire in Akron; 1 with life-threatening injuries
AKRON, Ohio — Two men have been hospitalized following an apparent shootout in Akron on Monday, including one with life-threatening injuries. According to Akron Police, multiple officers responded to the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue for a shooting around 11:18 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers found no victims, but did find evidence of a crime.
U.S. Marshals arrest man who killed woman and shot 5-year-old on New Year’s Eve in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Authorities arrested a man Tuesday and accused him of shooting a woman to death and injuring a 5-year-old on New Year’s Eve. Christopher Mason, 39, was wanted by Akron police on charges of murder and felonious assault for his alleged involvement in the slaying of a 38-year-old woman and the shooting of her 5-year-old daughter, authorities said.
2 men wounded after exchanging gunfire outside Akron business, police say
AKRON, Ohio — Two men were wounded, one critically, after they reportedly were involved in a gun battle with each other Monday morning outside a business in the North Hill neighborhood. Police say officers were called to the 200 block of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue at about 11:18 a.m....
Akron bomb threat not credible, evacuees able to return to area: Authorities
Hazmat crews are on the scene of a situation at the Akron Federal Building.
Lorain man killed on front porch in NYE shooting
The Lorain Police Department is searching for the person who shot a man to death in front of a home on New Year’s Eve.
6 suspects arrested, guns recovered after Cleveland standoff: US Marshals
Six fugitives are in custody and several guns are recovered after a standoff in Cleveland on Wednesday.
16-year-old shot, killed at hotel in Mansfield; police looking for suspect
A 16-year-old boy died late Tuesday morning after he was shot at a hotel in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department.
1 student in custody following Lorain High School stabbing; lockdown lifted
Lorain High School is under a Level 2 Lockdown for what officials are calling a "safety concern."
Man still hospitalized, in serious condition after hit-skip crash in Akron
A 69-year-old man is fighting for his life after an early morning hit-skip accident in Akron.
crawfordcountynow.com
16-year-old found dead inside Mansfield hotel staircase
MANSFIELD—Officers responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. at about 10:45 am. A staff person called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside. Upon searching the facility Mansfield Police Officers located a 16-year-old victim inside a staircase. It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds thus...
cleveland19.com
2026 execution date set for man who killed Cleveland police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer. Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 of killing Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022.
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the Refrigerator
Bullet Hole in Rear of HomePhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Following a week-long vacation to celebrate the New Year, one family in the Cleveland Lee-Harvard Community returned home and found bullet casings and holes on their property. They noticed that bullets had hit their house. The 84-year-old woman and her daughter noted that the bullets damaged the rear of the home, so they suspect this was probably due to individuals shooting guns on New Year's Eve.
YAHOO!
Christopher Mason arrested by U.S. Marshals in shooting death of Allison Dinkins
A suspect in the death of a 38-year-old mother has been arrested in Akron on charges of murder and felonious assault. The northern Ohio fugitive task force arrested Christopher Mason, 39, at a residence near the 200 block of East Miller Avenue in Akron's Summit Lake neighborhood. On New Year's...
Lawsuit: Akron police officer shoved snow in man’s face, blocking his airways during arrest
AKRON, Ohio — A Copley man on Monday sued Akron police officers and accused them of stuffing snow in his mouth and covering his airways while kneeling on him. Charles Hicks shouted that he couldn’t breathe during the Feb. 7, 2021, arrest caught on body camera video that showed an officer kneeling on his upper back, near his neck.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3