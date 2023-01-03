ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin , who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.

“Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland. ❤️��” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter.

“Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar��” — Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter.

“Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you.” — University of Pittsburgh, where Hamlin played his college ball.

“No one’s been through this. I’ve never seen anything like it, either.” — Longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman on the ESPN telecast.

“The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please.” — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J Watt on Twitter.

“Praying hard.. please be okay man. ������������” — Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Twitter.

“This is about Damar Hamlin and His Health. I must say this though another aspect of why this game should be postponed is because of the type of focus it takes to play a professional football game is as intense as it gets and I truly don’t believe these men can get that back. IMO.” — Former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears on Twitter.

“Offering up prayers and strength for Damar Hamlin of the @BuffaloBills. The game should be postponed immediately.” — former tennis star Billie Jean King on Twitter.

“Prayers up for Damar Hamlin and his family. This game should’ve been called, nobody is concerned about football right now.” — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Twitter.

“Absolutely speechless.. please pull through Damar!” — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt on Twitter.

“Praying for Damar Hamlin…the entire world is lifting this young man up.” — former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on Twitter.

“Come on 3 ����” — Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders on Twitter.

“Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family. ��” — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Twitter.

“Please join me in prayer for Damar Hamlin ��” — former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow on Twitter.

“I’m asking all New Yorkers to join me in praying for Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and our brothers and sisters in Buffalo.” — New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Twitter.

Related
PIX11

Missing mom texts that she’s alive at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX (PIX11) — In a strange twist, a missing Bronx woman, who was feared dead after disturbing texts were sent to her daughter, turned up alive at St. Barnabas Hospital. “She called us and said she was in a hospital,” Ashannia Johnson, the middle daughter of Arlena Johnson, 45, told PIX11 News. Arlena Johnson […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bills-Bengals won’t resume game this week: NFL

NEW YORK –The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals that their game suspended Monday night will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date. The game was suspended in the first […]
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’

You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
CINCINNATI, OH
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
thesource.com

Social Media Calls For Skip Bayless’s Firing After Insensitive Damar Hamlin Tweet

While Skip Bayless is known for his controversial sports takes, and for often ruffling the feathers of his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe, the sports talk show host is now under fire for his insensitive comments regarding Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
CINCINNATI, OH
