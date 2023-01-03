NBA Fans Are Stunned After Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points Against Bulls: "Cleveland Is His City Now"

NBA fans can't believe Donovan Mitchell not only broke LeBron James' Cavaliers franchise record but became only the 7th player to have 70 points.

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell has made NBA history in his first game of 2023 as the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a stunning comeback win to beat the Chicago Bulls in OT. Mitchell became the first player since Devin Booker to score 70 points in a game, obliterating LeBron James' franchise record for the Cavaliers in the process as well.

We have only seen 3 players reach 70 or more in the last 20 years with Mitchell, Devin Booker , and Kobe Bryant's 82 points . Fans are hailing Mitchell for easily the best performance of his career and the best performance anyone has had while wearing a Cavaliers jersey.

Mitchell scored 71 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and had 11 assists in this incredible 134-145 win for the Cavs. Mitchell has already guaranteed a spot as an All-Star this season and this performance has Cavs fans smiling from ear-to-ear about their future with Mitchell as the leader.

Can The Cleveland Cavaliers Compete For A Title This Year?

The Cavaliers have been among the best teams in the East all season long. They were behind the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks for the first few months of the season and have fallen behind the surging Brooklyn Nets. However, this is a team that has dealt with their players missing time.

This young squad can easily make the second round but might struggle against veteran opposition. Mitchell has never missed the playoffs in his career and has one of the highest individual playoff performances in history as well. It will be a test of his leadership to see how the Cavaliers perform through this season, as he was absolutely sensational tonight.

