Jersey Proud: Rose Parade honors NJ residents who have donated, received organs

The Rose Parade is a yearly New Year’s Day tradition, and the 2023 event had some New Jersey representation.

The Sharing Network had a float in the parade named “The Donate Life” which celebrated the gift of life and honored those who’ve donated and received organs.

Four New Jersey residents were honored: Jackson's Hailey Palumbo, Fredon’s Joey Savage, Stillwater’s Tyler Rodimer and East Windsor's Leena Sandhu. Sandhu is a two-time kidney recipient.