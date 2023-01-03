NFL Releases Official Statement To Address Terrifying Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL postponed Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following a terrifying scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

After recording a tackle, Hamlin collapsed to the field. He'd receive CPR before being escorted off the field in an ambulance. Little is known of Hamlin's current condition, but the football world is united in prayer for the 24-year-old's full recovery.

In response to this postponement, the NFL and the NFLPA released statements. Each of these messages have been relayed to the public by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced," the NFL said in a statement.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by a team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."

NFLPA statement: “The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”

The football world will continue to pray and wait for good news involving Damar Hamlin.