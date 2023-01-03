ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Releases Official Statement To Address Terrifying Damar Hamlin Situation

By Milo Taibi
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

The NFL postponed Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following a terrifying scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

After recording a tackle, Hamlin collapsed to the field. He'd receive CPR before being escorted off the field in an ambulance. Little is known of Hamlin's current condition, but the football world is united in prayer for the 24-year-old's full recovery.

In response to this postponement, the NFL and the NFLPA released statements. Each of these messages have been relayed to the public by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced," the NFL said in a statement.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by a team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."

NFLPA statement: “The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”

The football world will continue to pray and wait for good news involving Damar Hamlin.

Elizabeth Sellick
1d ago

I will NEVER forget this !! it was a Horrible scene 😞 n sad to See God I Pray for All involved n for the EMTs n All the Players n family. n friends n the Fans n board casters this was traumatic for Everyone ! 💕😔❤️😞🙏

Buddy Gallagher
1d ago

I was watching that game last night Both teams were extremely upset I'm glad I didn't play the game Prayers and thought to the young man for recovery

Carmine
1d ago

Very sad to see something like this. Hope for a full recovery!! This guy is such an awesome brother… Much respect to him and his family in these trying times!! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 God please pull this young man thru and give him a full recovery!!

