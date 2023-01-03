NFL Suspends Monday Night Football Following Devastating On-Field Collapse

Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals has officially been postponed.

The decision comes just over an hour after coaches and officials temporarily suspended play following the terrifying collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin is currently in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He needed AED and CPR on the field before exiting the stadium in an ambulance.

A statement from the NFL this Monday evening reads: "Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced."

Both the NFL and the NFLPA reportedly agreed that cancelling tonight's game was the correct decision.

Our continued prayers go out to Hamlin and his family this Monday night.