Cincinnati, OH

Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury

By Reice Shipley
 2 days ago
Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available.

An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

It is still very much an ongoing story, but the game was ultimately temporarily suspended after Hamlin attempted to make a tackle on a completion to Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins .

Hamlin made the tackle, but something was very clearly wrong, collapsing on the field seconds after getting up from the hit.

It was instantly apparent that Hamlin’s health was a serious concern, far more than typical injuries.

Hamlin was unable to breathe on his own after the play and was issued CPR and AED urgently by the medical staff on the field.

Hamlin was subsequently rushed to the University of Cincinnati hospital following the incident, and players on both sides were very clearly affected by seeing the tragic incident.

Both Bills and Bengals players were seen on the sidelines withdrawn and grieving Hamlin’s injury , and it became very clear that football was no longer to top concern on Monday night.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met multiple times on the field after Hamlin was taken to the hospital to figure out the next course of action.

After consulting with their teams, both sides were taken back into the locker room and the game was ruled to be temporarily suspended .

After a lengthy delay, the decision was ultimately made that Monday’s game would be officially suspended for the rest of the night.

It was very clearly the right decision, with a number of players taking to social media to offer their prayers for Hamlin.

“Praying hard.. please be okay man,” tweeted Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes .

The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok,” tweeted Arizona Cardinals star JJ Watt .

Unfortunately, an update did come on Hamlin’s immediate health, with the NFL revealing that he is currently in critical condition .

This situation is obviously unprecedented in the NFL, but there are obviously far bigger things than football, and millions at home are hoping for the best for Damar Hamlin.

