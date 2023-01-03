Read full article on original website
BBC
Syston Knitting Banxy postbox topper used in Coronation Street
A mystery knitter, known for creating postbox toppers, said she was "truly honoured" to have her work featured on Coronation Street. Syston Knitting Banxy has been making toppers for the Leicestershire town since the spring of 2019. Bosses on the ITV soap thanked her for the "incredible" topper that was...
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
brytfmonline.com
Actor Gary Lucy has been in a violent car accident
Gary Lucy was involved in a violent car accident on Monday, December 26th, as he revealed via the social network Instagram. The 41-year-old Hollyoaks star posted on Instagram the pictures showing how the car he was traveling in was completely destroyed. Despite the scare, Gary Lucy was lucky and only...
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Robbery at Essex home was 'planned invasion'
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children, a trial has heard. Prosecutors say intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, following the raid in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. Jurors...
How To Watch Happy Valley Season 3 And Stream The Final Episodes Of The Sarah Lancashire TV Show
How to watch Happy Valley season 3 Watch Happy Valley season 3: synopsis Happy Valley returns for its third season, seven years on from where we left the West Yorkshire town of Calder Valley back in 2016. We're here to explain exactly how to watch Happy Valley season 3 online upon its return to the BBC.Right back in the thick of it with no-nonsense Sargent Catherine Cawood (portrayed by Sarah...
BBC
Bus passenger attacked on way home after night out in Nottingham
A man was seriously assaulted by a fellow bus passenger after a night out. The victim, who is in his 30s, was travelling home at 23:20 GMT on Friday when he was confronted by a younger man. The attacker followed him off the bus and assaulted him in Bridgford Road,...
thebrag.com
Sunrise host apologises after X-rated moment on live TV
Sunrise host presenter Edwina Bartholomew has apologised to viewers after footage of birds mating was played during a live segment on the morning show. Edwina was presenting the show alongside Mark Beretta, while regular hosts Nat Barr and Kochie are on holidays, and spoke to Sunrise bird expert Dr Grainne Cleary. During the segment, footage of birds mating in the wild played on TV.
BBC
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Patsy Kensit praises NHS after contracting pneumonia
EastEnders star Patsy Kensit has thanked the NHS after being treated for pneumonia. The actress shared the news on her Instagram page by posting a picture of a luxurious cheeseboard while away for a break. "No skiing for me as I’ve got pneumonia, so spa and steam and thermals up...
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital
Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility. Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December. Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his...
BBC
Planned fund in memory of stabbed footballer Cody Fisher
A community fund is to be set up in the name of a footballer fatally stabbed on the dance floor of a nightclub on Boxing Day. The death of Stratford Town player Cody Fisher had been "horrific" for his family, friends and the footballing community, said club chairman Jed McCrory.
This tiny home is just 13 feet wide – but still has as much space as the average London house
The Library House in east London cost just over $400,000 to build and was nominated for a prestigious architectural award this year.
Defiant Mick Lynch insists public BACKS five-day rail strikes which could last MONTHS
The RMT Union baron spoke out from a thin looking picket line at Euston this morning as rail bosses claimed that striking members have gone back to work after months of industrial action.
BBC
Ashridge House: How the former home of Henry VIII is branching out
The Grade I listed Ashridge House in Hertfordshire was once the home of Henry VIII and has an oak tree planted by Elizabeth I. Yet for all its splendour and history, its existence is largely unknown beyond those who live locally, historians and private event attendees. That, its current occupants hope, could be about to change.
slamwrestling.net
Money In The Bank heading to London
After last year’s successful Clash at the Castle in Wales, the WWE is heading back to the UK for another big show. The O2 in London will host Money In The Bank on Saturday, July 1, 2023, marking the first major event to be held in London in over two decades.
