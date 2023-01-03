Chicago Bears Week 17 Takeaways: Bear-ror 404 (Good Football Not Found)

The Bears got blowout at Ford Field against the Lions but the silver-lining is that their top prize is still in play.

The Chicago Bears losing streak hit nine games on Sunday following a 41-10 shellacking courtesy of the Detroit Lions. Now, they sport a 3-13 record through 17 weeks of the regular season.

It was three hours of misery for anyone watching this game. Sure, the Bears got off to a rocking start by going up a touchdown. They were leading 10-7 after one quarter. Then, the onslaught began. The Lions scored 34 unanswered points in the blowout.

This game got ugly fast and the Bears were on the wrong end of a trashing. Usually, there's something to hang your hat on after a loss. However, this time one would be hard pressed to find one reason.

Nevertheless, here are the main takeaways from a downright disgusting performance by the Bears in the Week 17 loss.

Tankathon

No moral victories in this one. The Bears got their butts kicked and it was bad. Although, the loss did serve its purpose. It keeps the Bears' hopes alive to land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft .

Now, with one game left to play, the Bears (3-13) need to lose next week. While the Houston Texans (2-13-1) have to beat the lowly Indianapolis Colts. Its a scenario that is entirely possible.

Justin Fields

Yeah, this was not good. It almost felt like a performance at the very beginning of the season where he'd struggle with his reads and show indecisiveness with the ball.

Early on, Fields was confident and making quicker decisions. He took off running and picked up big chunks of yards with his legs. But, after a minor injury or re-aggravation of a previous one, he did not look the same.

In the first quarter alone he had five rushes for 105 yards. From that point on, he added another five rushes for 27 yards. All in all, he had 10 runs for 132 yards.

The passing game was dreadful too. Fields logged stat line of 7/21 (33.3%), 75 yards (3.6 avg), 1 TD, 1 INT and a QB Rating of 40.8. In addition, he lost a fumble and was sacked seven times for 45 yards.

Offensive Line

This was a woeful performance for them, even by their standards. Braxton Jones was beat early and often. The interior OL suffered after Teven Jenkins exited early after re-aggravating his neck injury. Michael Schofield left the contest as well with a knee issue and never returned.

This left the offensive line down two key contributors with depth already being an issue. Sure, they "allowed" seven sacks. A handful of them were on the quarterback. But the Lions front four was getting pressure on Justin Fields way too many times, especially without the blitz.

Exhibit A. Just one of many.

Defense

Photo: Peanuts WorldWide

Well said, Charlie Brown. Good grief, indeed. The Bears defense got carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey. Which is fitting because the Lions were wearing their Thanksgiving throwback uniforms.

The unit yielded 504 yards of offense on 70 plays. That averages out to 7.2 yards per play. The Lions logged 239 yards through the air, but it was the 265 yards on the ground that really did the Bears defense in.

Jamaal Williams: 22 carries, 144 yards (6.5 avg), 1 TD

D'Andre Swift: 11 carries, 78 yards (7.1 avg), 1 TD

Jameson Williams, 1 carry, 40 yards (40.0 avg)

Kalif Raymond: 1 carry, 4 yards (4.0 avg)

Jared Goff: 1 carry, 2 yards (2.0 avg)

Nate Sudfeld: 3 rushes, -3 yards (-1.0 avg)

All in all, 39 attempts for 265 yards (6.5 avg) and two TDs. On top of that, Jared Goff was picking the defense apart, which mostly came off of the play action from the success of the running game.

Goff finished the contest posting the following stat line: 21/29 (72.4%), 255 yards (8.8 avg), 3 TD, 0 INT and a QB Rating of 133.5.

The Lions controlled the ball for nearly twelve minutes more than the Bears. It was a 35:43 to 24:17 advantage in time of possession.

Although, the Lions success was not aided by third down conversions. The Lions were successful on only four of twelve attempts. Nevertheless, the 3rd down pick ups were basically back breakers for the Bears.

Playmakers? Anyone?

Justin Fields was not any good as a passer against the Lions. He missed many throws. But there were plenty of examples of WRs just letting him down. Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Chase Claypool. The list goes on.

On Fields' interception on the last play before halftime, not only was the play call egregious, but none of the WRs even made an attempt. They just let Aiden Hutchinson step in front of the pass. Nevermind that that the pass should never have been thrown, but still. There was a clear lack of effort from his playmakers.

H.I.T.S Principle

Where did it go? Matt Eberflus has been preaching this since day 1. Now all of a sudden it's disappeared.

H ustle: Some

ustle: Some I ntensity: None

ntensity: None T akeaways: None

akeaways: None S mart: Very little

Even if there are injuries and a lack of talent, the philosophy and buy in should trickle down and carry over to the next man up. It clearly isn't. The losing streak has hit nine games.

If Eberflus is giving anyone a "LOAF" nowadays. He should be looking into a mirror. His message and the HITS principle aren't resonating at Halas Hall.

Coaching

Let's call it as it is. Everyone sucked on Sunday. Nobody should call that a tank win. They were just bad in all phases. They weren't tanking against the Lions. They were just outclassed and awful.

Luke Getsy called an awful game as offensive coordinator. Nothing made any sense and he didn't really do much to adjust to what the Lions were doing defensively. Perhaps, Fields going off script had to do with it. But, still...not a good look.

Alan Williams. Excuse me, but what exactly was that? 34 uncontested points to the Lions. He had zero answers for that offense. This defense is looking as bad or worse than the Bears defense of 2013.

Richard Hightower. I guess you were the lone bright spot or just not as bad as everyone else. The special teams was fine. Velus Jones Jr. had some nice kickoff returns. Cairo Santos didn't miss any kicks and Trenton Gill did his job. The Lions didn't log a single kick return. So that's good. But they did have three punt returns for 16 yards. However, 10 yards came on one punt return.

Matt Eberflus. Ok, I'm sorry but...WHAT?! You were down big and let Justin Fields take unnecessary hits and finish out the game? You let your starters play all four quarters in a blow out? It's understandable that you want them to get live reps and every snap matters for a young team and players. But, that was just gross negligence on Eberflus' part.

He needs to do a better job of weighing the risk to the reward. Not to mention the other struggles he's had as a HC. This year hasn't been the best first impression.

Overall

Give yourselves a pat on the back. You guys really sucked.

Photo: Frinkiac.com

The Bears are now 3-13 with one game left. Since winning the Super Bowl in 1985, the worst the Bears regular season record has been is 3-13 in 2016 with John Fox. Now, with a loss next week, this team can hold that inauspicious title. Here are some of the truly bad Bears teams in recent history.

2016: 3-13

2017: 5-11

2014: 5-11

2004: 5-11

1992: 5-11

1997: 4-12

1998: 4-12

The worst record in Bears history came in 1969 when they were 1-13.

As for the game, the Bears were really never competitive. Sure, they had the first quarter, but the Lions beat the brakes off of them the rest of the way. Theres was no semblance of an offense or defense. That coupled with the coaching staff being inept made it feel even worse than it was.

There are hardly any positive takeaways from this game. It was just all bad. The silver lining in all of this is that the loss helps the tank. But, they were hardly competitive or showed signs of life. The reason for optimism or to even tune in was Justin Fields and the offense. They didn't show up either.

It comes down to the final week and #1 pick is play. Go Texans!

What's On Tap Next?

The season finale sees the Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Week 18 contest takes place on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 12 PM CT on FOX .

The 3-13 Bears will look to end the season on a high note and stop their nine-game losing streak. However, the aforementioned #1 overall pick is still up for grabs. So a loss would help that greatly. Of course, a win could also push them down to 3rd or 4th overall.

It will be interesting to see if the Bears play any of their starters or continue to roll them out to get these final reps in. They will go up against a dicey Vikings defense. Although, the Lions were considered the worst defensive unit and it was a struggle for them offensively.

As for the Vikings, they bring Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, T.J Hockenson and Justin Jefferson into town. The high powered offense was stifled against the Packers last week. They'll look to rebound and go into the postseason hot. This is the perfect get right game for them going up against a brutal Bears defense.

Minnesota still has something to play for in Week 18. The #2 seed is still in play as both they and the 49ers sit at 12-4. However, they are locked in at #3 at worst. So it may not matter after all if they choose. Perhaps, the Vikings will decide to rest their starters or pull them mid-game.

Tune into the Bears On Tap podcast for further postgame reaction in addition to updates and analysis throughout the week.