ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills vs. Bengals officially postponed after Damar Hamlin injury

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iP9WT_0k1TV2xs00

The “Monday Night Football” clash between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been postponed.

The decision came after both teams returned to their respective locker rooms in the wake of Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffering an injury that required CPR on the field before leaving in an ambulance.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Bills head coach Sean McDermott conferred with officials after the ambulance drove off the field, then both teams returned to locker rooms. The game was officially delayed until the postponement announcement.

No current word on where the NFL will go from here, but the call came down from the league office after conversations with both teams.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NJ.com

Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’

You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team

There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy