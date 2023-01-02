Bills vs. Bengals officially postponed after Damar Hamlin injury

The “Monday Night Football” clash between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been postponed.

The decision came after both teams returned to their respective locker rooms in the wake of Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffering an injury that required CPR on the field before leaving in an ambulance.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Bills head coach Sean McDermott conferred with officials after the ambulance drove off the field, then both teams returned to locker rooms. The game was officially delayed until the postponement announcement.

No current word on where the NFL will go from here, but the call came down from the league office after conversations with both teams.