Cincinnati, OH

Bills-Bengals MNF suspended after injury to Damar Hamlin

 2 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” has been suspended until further notice after an injury to Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered a scary injury with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after making a tackle. An ambulance entered the field of play and medical personnel administered CPR.

Both teams then left the field after head coaches conferred with officials and the game has been on hold since.

There is no current timetable for when the game might resume or what the options might be if the league and/or coaches end up calling the game off.

