ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kennythepirate.com

The Big Technical Glitch now affecting Florida Airports

Guests traveling to and from Florida will want to be aware of huge flight delays. Find out how this will affect your travel plans. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. This year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
ORLANDO, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022

Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
speedonthewater.com

Fort Myers Offshore Season Launches, Final Schedule Details Coming

For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Forbes ranks Cape Coral among Best Places to live in Florida in 2023

Cape Coral was ranked third on Forbes’ Best Places to Live in Florida in 2023 list. The criteria for ranking various state metropolitan areas used data from several platforms to measure home affordability, healthy employment and population growth. Checking in behind top-ranked Tampa, Jacksonville and Gainesville, Cape Coral has a population of more than 204,000 and a median home price of $479,000, while residents have a median income of $61,780.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cold weather fills Cape Coral canals with dead, smelly fish

An awful smell that is so strong it makes you want to close all your doors and windows has taken over Cape Coral canals. Dead fish are floating on and around the docks of the Cape Coral canal along SW Third Lane. “By early afternoon, there were dead fish all...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First post-Ian Fort Myers Boat Show to run without in-water displays

The 50th annual Fort Myers Boat Show, the largest boat show on Florida’s west coast, will begin Thursday—with changes—as the yacht basin continues to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Ian left the Fort Myers Yacht Basin with extensive, still-visible damage, which is why 2023’s boat...
FORT MYERS, FL
iheart.com

Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
FONTANA, CA
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance

Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Waiting for Harriet and M15’s eaglets to hatch

More than 1,000 viewers were watching Southwest Florida’s favorite bald eagles, M15 and Harriet, hoping to see a pip or a newborn eaglet. People from across the country watched the live stream in North Fort Myers and some even wanted an in-person view of the eagles. Tito Saunders is...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
seminoletribune.org

Immokalee Trading Post opens for business

IMMOKALEE — The long-awaited Immokalee Trading Post opened for business Oct. 28. The idea for the Trading Post had been percolating at the Seminole Tribe of Florida Inc. (STOFI) for about 10 years before ground was finally broken in May 2021. “It’s awesome,” said tribal member Mary Lou Alvarado,...
IMMOKALEE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Best Places to live in Naples, Florida in 2023

And wanted to look at some best places to live in. Best Places to live in Naples: Don’t worry you have reached the best place, here I am going to tell you everything about Naples, Florida and I am very sure that you will love to know about these places and their uniqueness.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First eaglet of the season hatches in North Fort Myers

The first of the two eggs laid by Harriet, Southwest Florida’s most famous mother eagle, hatched on Wednesday. The eaglet gets the designation E21 and was confirmed to have hatched by the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday. Harriet laid the first egg...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy