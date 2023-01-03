Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherOzzie Ordoñez-JimenezLabelle, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Hundreds of tourists spend New Years Day on devastated Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach is bouncing back in the new year. People from all over took to the sand, piling up parking lots and spending time under the sun. Even past prime sunset hours, the parking lot near times square had plenty of cars. “For me personally, just to see all...
kennythepirate.com
The Big Technical Glitch now affecting Florida Airports
Guests traveling to and from Florida will want to be aware of huge flight delays. Find out how this will affect your travel plans. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. This year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
Florida City Named Among The Top 10 Boomtowns
SmartAsset mapped out which U.S. cities are experiencing massive economic growth.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022
Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
speedonthewater.com
Fort Myers Offshore Season Launches, Final Schedule Details Coming
For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Forbes ranks Cape Coral among Best Places to live in Florida in 2023
Cape Coral was ranked third on Forbes’ Best Places to Live in Florida in 2023 list. The criteria for ranking various state metropolitan areas used data from several platforms to measure home affordability, healthy employment and population growth. Checking in behind top-ranked Tampa, Jacksonville and Gainesville, Cape Coral has a population of more than 204,000 and a median home price of $479,000, while residents have a median income of $61,780.
Several North Port seniors lose thousands of dollars to construction scam
NORTH PORT, Fla — Investigators in Sarasota County said they have a warrant out for the arrest of a contractor who allegedly scammed elderly couples out of their money. They said the victims wound up paying thousands of dollars to Sarkis Konsulian to build homes, but he kept asking for more and never finished.
WINKNEWS.com
Cold weather fills Cape Coral canals with dead, smelly fish
An awful smell that is so strong it makes you want to close all your doors and windows has taken over Cape Coral canals. Dead fish are floating on and around the docks of the Cape Coral canal along SW Third Lane. “By early afternoon, there were dead fish all...
WINKNEWS.com
First post-Ian Fort Myers Boat Show to run without in-water displays
The 50th annual Fort Myers Boat Show, the largest boat show on Florida’s west coast, will begin Thursday—with changes—as the yacht basin continues to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Ian left the Fort Myers Yacht Basin with extensive, still-visible damage, which is why 2023’s boat...
iheart.com
Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance
Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
Mechanics find bunny hiding in car’s undercarriage at Naples dealership
NAPLES, Fla. — Mechanics working on a routine oil change found a bunny that was hiding in the undercarriage of a car. It started as a normal service call for the crew working at the Germain BMW of Naples location on David Boulevard in East Naples. It’s after they...
A look at Times Square and the progress thus far in 2023 post Hurricane Ian
3 months after Hurricane Ian and we can already see progress being made on Fort Myers Beach when it comes to some businesses trying to open back up
WINKNEWS.com
Waiting for Harriet and M15’s eaglets to hatch
More than 1,000 viewers were watching Southwest Florida’s favorite bald eagles, M15 and Harriet, hoping to see a pip or a newborn eaglet. People from across the country watched the live stream in North Fort Myers and some even wanted an in-person view of the eagles. Tito Saunders is...
seminoletribune.org
Immokalee Trading Post opens for business
IMMOKALEE — The long-awaited Immokalee Trading Post opened for business Oct. 28. The idea for the Trading Post had been percolating at the Seminole Tribe of Florida Inc. (STOFI) for about 10 years before ground was finally broken in May 2021. “It’s awesome,” said tribal member Mary Lou Alvarado,...
Cape Coral residents bothered by strange smell stemming from hundreds of dead fish in canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Hundreds of dead fish have been spotted in Cape Coral canals and residents are not sure why this has been happening. “I don’t like the smell… so what I do is keep my sliding door closed,” Cape Coral resident Francesca Nappi said.
nomadlawyer.org
Best Places to live in Naples, Florida in 2023
And wanted to look at some best places to live in. Best Places to live in Naples: Don’t worry you have reached the best place, here I am going to tell you everything about Naples, Florida and I am very sure that you will love to know about these places and their uniqueness.
WINKNEWS.com
First eaglet of the season hatches in North Fort Myers
The first of the two eggs laid by Harriet, Southwest Florida’s most famous mother eagle, hatched on Wednesday. The eaglet gets the designation E21 and was confirmed to have hatched by the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday. Harriet laid the first egg...
Dead chickens continue turning up at same Cape Coral stop sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At first, seeing a dead chicken at a stop sign at the intersection of Southwest 21st Street and Southwest 7th Place in Cape Coral was just weird. “The first time I saw one, I thought someone had hit it with a vehicle,” said Stanley Krause.
The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
Comments / 0