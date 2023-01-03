Read full article on original website
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense
Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
Dayton Centerville rides to cruise-control win over Holland Springfield
Dayton Centerville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Holland Springfield during this 62-38 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 21, Dayton Centerville faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Holland Springfield took on Toledo Whitmer on December 30 at Toledo Whitmer High School. For more, click here.
Uniontown Green delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Canton McKinley
Uniontown Green topped Canton McKinley 43-40 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. Last season, Canton McKinley and Uniontown Green faced off on January 27, 2021 at Uniontown Green High School. Click here for a recap.
Too much punch: Granville knocks out Heath
Granville handed Heath a tough 50-39 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 4. The last time Heath and Granville played in a 59-58 game on December 16, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Fort Recovery won't be denied in OT victory over Arcanum
Fort Recovery took full advantage of overtime to trip Arcanum 55-52 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Fort Recovery and Arcanum faced off on January 4, 2022 at Fort Recovery High School. For a full recap, click here.
Hamler Patrick Henry earns narrow win over Leipsic
Hamler Patrick Henry fans held their breath in an uneasy 49-41 victory over Leipsic in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Leipsic and Hamler Patrick Henry faced off on February 19, 2022 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School. For results, click here.
Malvern comes up short in matchup with Canton Central Catholic
Malvern was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Canton Central Catholic prevailed 69-56 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Malvern and Canton Central Catholic squared off with January 8, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For more, click here.
Toledo St. John's Jesuit earns solid win over Lima
Toledo St. John's Jesuit notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lima 44-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Lima and Toledo St. John's Jesuit faced off on February 12, 2022 at Lima Senior High School. Click here for a recap.
Strasburg secures a win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Strasburg prevailed over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57-45 on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 30, Strasburg faced off against Fredericktown and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood...
Beallsville designs winning blueprint against Newcomerstown
Beallsville had its hands full but finally brushed off Newcomerstown 45-30 on January 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 30, Newcomerstown squared off with Malvern in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Columbus Bishop Watterson nips Bloom-Carroll in taut scare
Columbus Bishop Watterson showed its poise to outlast a game Bloom-Carroll squad for a 58-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. In recent action on December 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Johnstown on December 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For results, click here.
Bent but not broken: Cincinnati Withrow weathers scare to dispatch Dayton Dunbar
A tight-knit tilt turned in Cincinnati Withrow's direction just enough to squeeze past Dayton Dunbar 60-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 4. Recently on December 29, Cincinnati Withrow squared off with Cincinnati Taft in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Zanesville West Muskingum rains down on Byesville Meadowbrook
Zanesville West Muskingum notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Byesville Meadowbrook 44-31 on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off with December 1, 2021 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School last season. For results, click here.
Union City Mississinawa Valley slides past Sidney Fairlawn in fretful clash
Union City Mississinawa Valley finally found a way to top Sidney Fairlawn 63-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Recently on December 20, Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off with Arcanum in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Zanesville Maysville delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Malvern
A sigh of relief filled the air in Zanesville Maysville's locker room after a trying 58-50 test with Malvern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Malvern started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Zanesville Maysville at the end of the first quarter.
Delphos Jefferson dismantles Miller City in convincing manner
Delphos Jefferson earned its community's accolades after a 61-23 win over Miller City in Ohio girls basketball action on January 3. The last time Delphos Jefferson and Miller City played in a 44-42 game on January 4, 2022. For results, click here.
Blowout: Cedarville delivers statement win over Springfield Northeastern
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Cedarville did exactly that with a 70-40 win against Springfield Northeastern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 20, Cedarville squared off with West Alexandria Twin Valley South in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic escapes close call with West Lafayette Ridgewood
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic survived West Lafayette Ridgewood in a 40-39 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 29, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took...
