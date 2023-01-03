ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
ClutchPoints

Bart Scott calls out Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin injury in most asinine take of all time

The majority of the sports world came together on Monday night and Tuesday to pray for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills’ safety suffered a scary injury. However, Bart Scott made an outlandish take on ESPN. The former linebacker and current analyst indirectly blamed Cincinnati Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins for Hamlin’s injury, per Dov Kleiman. […] The post Bart Scott calls out Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin injury in most asinine take of all time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston

Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Comeback

NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update

It appears Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is trending in the right direction as he remains in extensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Wednesday, family friend Jordon Rooney spoke to Coley Harvey of ESPN and offered a very promising health update. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings […] The post Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly improving, with his vitals back to normal after he was taken to the hospital. His marketing rep and friend Jordon Rooney of Jaster Athletes confirmed the development, noting that Hamlin has been put to sleep in order “to put a breathing tube down his throat.” Doctors are currently […] The post Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
Athlon Sports

NFL World Calling For Major Sports Personality To Be Fired

Sports fans have long been familiar with Skip Bayless' brand of boundary-pushing, controversial analysis. But his tweet in the wake of Monday Night Football's horrific events have left some wondering if Fox Sports should dismiss the Undisputed host. After 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar ...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

