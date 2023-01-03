Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Roger Goodell Faces Calls to Be Fired After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Reports on Monday night said players were told they had 5 minutes to warm up before resuming the game, which was later postponed. The NFL disputed the reports.
Hear what Hamlin said following a teammate's injury in November
Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend of Damar Hamlin, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss Hamlin's injury during an NFL game.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Klay Thompson’s stern 6-word warning to NBA after dropping 54 points
Klay Thompson, somehow, had enough in the left tank on Monday night to continue his game-long heroics in overtime. The Golden State Warriors star scored 10 points and dropped a pivotal assist across both overtimes of his team’s epic 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, helping extend his team’s winning streak to a season-long five games.
Bart Scott calls out Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin injury in most asinine take of all time
The majority of the sports world came together on Monday night and Tuesday to pray for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills’ safety suffered a scary injury. However, Bart Scott made an outlandish take on ESPN. The former linebacker and current analyst indirectly blamed Cincinnati Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins for Hamlin’s injury, per Dov Kleiman. […] The post Bart Scott calls out Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin injury in most asinine take of all time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity
Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
Shannon Sharpe Returned To Undisputed And Lasted 45 Seconds Before Skip Bayless Derailed The Show
Shannon Sharpe returned to Undisputed and tried to address his absence in the wake of the Damar Hamlin news. Only, his co-host wasn't having it.
NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game
LeBron had no problem with Mitchell breaking his Cavaliers scoring record
Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update
It appears Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is trending in the right direction as he remains in extensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Wednesday, family friend Jordon Rooney spoke to Coley Harvey of ESPN and offered a very promising health update. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings […] The post Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly improving, with his vitals back to normal after he was taken to the hospital. His marketing rep and friend Jordon Rooney of Jaster Athletes confirmed the development, noting that Hamlin has been put to sleep in order “to put a breathing tube down his throat.” Doctors are currently […] The post Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet
NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
NFL World Calling For Major Sports Personality To Be Fired
Sports fans have long been familiar with Skip Bayless' brand of boundary-pushing, controversial analysis. But his tweet in the wake of Monday Night Football's horrific events have left some wondering if Fox Sports should dismiss the Undisputed host. After 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar ...
Matt LaFleur begs Packers’ fans not to sell tickets to Detroit Lions fans
This coming Sunday, everything will be on the line for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers when they host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. But depending on what happens earlier in the day, the game could also mean a playoff spot for the Lions. On Monday, LaFleur spoke to reporters and he had a request for Packers fans.
