Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

1 dead after shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was found dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a person inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police chase ends in multi-car crash, 5 injured

A police chase on the northeast side ended in a multi-car crash, injuring five people, including the suspect Wednesday night, police say. A police chase on the northeast side ended in a multi-car crash, injuring five people, including the suspect Wednesday night, police say. Uber driver shot in vehicle. IMPD...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone

INDIANAPOLIS — An Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the intersection at 38th and Keystone. Officers said the victim was an Uber driver who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

First homicide of 2023 stems from teenager shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The first homicide of 2023 was the result of a shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Monday, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that at 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Officer reported locating a teenage male at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Video shows head-on crash with Monroe Co. deputy; man charged with OWI

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man is facing charges after he crashed head-on into a Monroe County deputy Tuesday night. Tyler Stonier was charged with operating while intoxicated and aggressive driving. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. as an on-duty deputy was patrolling...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Police release photos of Olympia Drive arson suspects

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLF) — Police on Wednesday evening released photos of a pair of arson suspects targeting businesses in an industrial park on Olympia Drive. Lafayette police and fire investigators are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to their arrest. Anyone with information should call...
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

6 detained after shots fired at Beech Grove apartments

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove detained six people while responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning. Police were sent to the Willow Glen apartments around 4 a.m. (near Shelbyville Road and S. 9th Avenue). Responding officers heard the shots when they arrived on scene...
BEECH GROVE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy man charged with OWI in crash that killed Muncie man on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man involved in a deadly crash in June is accused of being high while behind the wheel. On Saturday, 22-year-old Teriyon Carter was charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood and reckless homicide.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Clay City man charged over delivery driver shooting

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly...
CLAY CITY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis man broke in to Hancock County home while owners were at funeral, court docs allege

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Fortville police arrested an accused burglar who was caught in the act by the homeowners — and then returned to the house for a second time. Police received a call from the homeowners on December 16. A married couple said they had returned to their home on Mill Street from a funeral around 8:45 p.m. and noticed all the lights were on in their house.
FORTVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other...
ANDERSON, IN

