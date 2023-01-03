Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
‘Resolution Read’ prompts distribution of 6K books to families across Mid-Columbia
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Around six thousand books will be distributed throughout the area through Hanford Mission Integration Solutions’ (HMIS) sponsorship of the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia’s (CRFMC) “Resolution Read” efforts in January 2023. Efforts began in December 2022, asking the community to make a 2023 resolution to read with a child for 20 minutes every day, according to a press release from the CRFMC.
Popular Mexican Food Truck Expands to Restaurant in Kennewick
A former Kennewick pizza joint is transforming into a Mexican restaurant. What was once 4th Base Pizza on South Auburn Street will soon be Picante Mexican Taqueria. According to the owner, Daisy Vargas, plans are to open in February. In a Facebook post:. The exact date will then be pending...
Hungry Coyotes Are Prowling Tri-Cities Neighborhoods, Protect Your Pets
It's every pet owner's nightmare, a coyote attack. One of our neighbors in Richland recently caught a coyote on video. Lori C. posted the video on the Nextdoor app on December 23rd, on the snow-covered streets. The coyote was running down Davison Avenue near Saint Street, with a small animal in its mouth.
Tri-City Dog Owners Beware: Porcupines Are Everywhere
I have lived in the Tri-Cities for years and until last weekend, I had no idea that porcupines existed in this part of the state. On New Year’s Day, we decided to take a hike with our dog through the McNary National Wildlife Refuge (Madam Dorion Memorial Park) which is located just before the Highway 12/730 junction in Wallula. We took the sandy horse trail along the river which is mostly sagebrush and grass but has a spectacular view of the Wallula Gap and surrounding hills. It was the perfect spot to let our Decker Terrier off leash to roam and explore, at least it appeared that way.
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
FOX 11 and 41
Trios Health, Prosser Memorial Health welcome first babies of 2023
KENNEWICK, Wash. – With the arrival of Baby Emmet, Trios Health welcomed its first baby of 2023. Baby Emmett who was born to Alyssia on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11:20 a.m. arrived weighing in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches. “Helping our community’s families welcome...
An Open Letter to Kennewick’s Senske’s Holiday Light Display
For 20 years, Senske Services has been putting on its holiday light show in Kennewick. Over 500,000 Christmas lights dance merrily to the music each night through the holiday season and the display is free for all to view at Quay Street and delights Tri-Citians and out-of-town visitors annually. I...
Fire Guts Walla Walla Home Tuesday Night
Walla Walla Fire officials have resumed their investigation into the cause of a Tuesday night fire that badly damaged a home. According to Brendan Koch, City Communications Director, Walla Walla City Fire crews, as well as WW County District 4 and College Place Fire responded to a residential blaze around 9:16 PM.
FOX 11 and 41
Toppenish community speaks out on Maternity Center’s closure
TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Toppenish community joined together at tonight’s town hall meeting to speak on the closed Astria maternity center. An announcement last month stated that the labor and delivery unit would close its doors on January 14, but plans shifted on December 22 when doors shut permanently at close of business, due to a lack of staff.
Washington City Named Among The Top 10 Boomtowns
SmartAsset mapped out which U.S. cities are experiencing massive economic growth.
nbcrightnow.com
Local firefighter fighting a different battle and needs the community's help
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Captain Raymond Newton of Benton County Fire District 4 is in his 23rd year as one of the captains at the fire station. Captain Newton has made a career out of helping the people in our community and now he needs the community's help. Kidney Transplant...
Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
FOX 11 and 41
Local sheriff urges Franklin County to plan for hiring its own county administrators
PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond wrote a letter to the Franklin County Board of Commissioners asking them to hire their own administrators and not continue to pay Benton County for their administrators. “I believe that it’s a good idea for Franklin County to start exploring being...
nbcrightnow.com
KFD responds to New Year's Day house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on January 1, the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD), Benton County Fire District 1 and the Pasco Fire Department responded to a house fire. The fire was reported at 124 East 6th Ave, but was found to actually be at 124C East 5th Ave. The...
Biomethane Plant Proposed for Central Washington State
The city and port of Sunnyside have agreed to spend $12 million developing infrastructure for a potential industrial park, including a renewable natural gas facility. Pacific Ag, an agricultural waste company, has proposed a 60-acre facility with anaerobic digesters that turn livestock and agricultural waste into renewable natural gas, or biomethane. The plant could have environmental and economic effects in Sunnyside and the Lower Valley.
elkhornmediagroup.com
The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center sold to investment group
WALLA WALLA – The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center has been sold to an investment group, Marcus Whitman Holdings, LLC. The agreement, which closed on Friday, allows former owner Kyle Mussman to stay involved as an investor and the property will be managed by Columbia Hospitality, a Seattle-based national management and consulting company.
What The Heck!? Did My Benton County Property Tax Skyrocket!?
It's not your imagination, your Benton County Washington property taxes might be jumping higher for 2023!. I was a little shocked when I decided to double-check my escrow account and discovered that my overall monthly mortgage will take a BIG jump for 2023. I did a deep dive into the...
Fire Badly Damages House Being Renovated in Walla Walla
According to Walla Walla Fire crews, the home was not occupied. Around 1:40 AM Walla Walla city Fire crews as well as WW County Fire District 4 firefighters responded to a report of a blaze on Whitman Street. This image is from Google maps, based upon the address given by authorities.
ifiberone.com
BNSF train that had traversed through Ritzville derails in Kennewick, several cars overturn
KENNEWICK - The investigation continues into how a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe freight train went off the tracks, sending rail cars onto their sides in Kennewick on Jan. 1, 2023. The six rail cars that had been hauling grain tipped over just north of Zintel Creek golf course at around 11:20...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: At-risk teenager in Benton County
FINLEY, Wash. – An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
Comments / 0