Kennewick, WA

FOX 11 and 41

‘Resolution Read’ prompts distribution of 6K books to families across Mid-Columbia

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Around six thousand books will be distributed throughout the area through Hanford Mission Integration Solutions’ (HMIS) sponsorship of the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia’s (CRFMC) “Resolution Read” efforts in January 2023. Efforts began in December 2022, asking the community to make a 2023 resolution to read with a child for 20 minutes every day, according to a press release from the CRFMC.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-City Dog Owners Beware: Porcupines Are Everywhere

I have lived in the Tri-Cities for years and until last weekend, I had no idea that porcupines existed in this part of the state. On New Year’s Day, we decided to take a hike with our dog through the McNary National Wildlife Refuge (Madam Dorion Memorial Park) which is located just before the Highway 12/730 junction in Wallula. We took the sandy horse trail along the river which is mostly sagebrush and grass but has a spectacular view of the Wallula Gap and surrounding hills. It was the perfect spot to let our Decker Terrier off leash to roam and explore, at least it appeared that way.
WALLULA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Trios Health, Prosser Memorial Health welcome first babies of 2023

KENNEWICK, Wash. – With the arrival of Baby Emmet, Trios Health welcomed its first baby of 2023. Baby Emmett who was born to Alyssia on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11:20 a.m. arrived weighing in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches. “Helping our community’s families welcome...
PROSSER, WA
NEWStalk 870

Fire Guts Walla Walla Home Tuesday Night

Walla Walla Fire officials have resumed their investigation into the cause of a Tuesday night fire that badly damaged a home. According to Brendan Koch, City Communications Director, Walla Walla City Fire crews, as well as WW County District 4 and College Place Fire responded to a residential blaze around 9:16 PM.
WALLA WALLA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Toppenish community speaks out on Maternity Center’s closure

TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Toppenish community joined together at tonight’s town hall meeting to speak on the closed Astria maternity center. An announcement last month stated that the labor and delivery unit would close its doors on January 14, but plans shifted on December 22 when doors shut permanently at close of business, due to a lack of staff.
TOPPENISH, WA
98.3 The KEY

Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County

(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KFD responds to New Year's Day house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on January 1, the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD), Benton County Fire District 1 and the Pasco Fire Department responded to a house fire. The fire was reported at 124 East 6th Ave, but was found to actually be at 124C East 5th Ave. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
Big Country News

Biomethane Plant Proposed for Central Washington State

The city and port of Sunnyside have agreed to spend $12 million developing infrastructure for a potential industrial park, including a renewable natural gas facility. Pacific Ag, an agricultural waste company, has proposed a 60-acre facility with anaerobic digesters that turn livestock and agricultural waste into renewable natural gas, or biomethane. The plant could have environmental and economic effects in Sunnyside and the Lower Valley.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center sold to investment group

WALLA WALLA – The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center has been sold to an investment group, Marcus Whitman Holdings, LLC. The agreement, which closed on Friday, allows former owner Kyle Mussman to stay involved as an investor and the property will be managed by Columbia Hospitality, a Seattle-based national management and consulting company.
WALLA WALLA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING: At-risk teenager in Benton County

FINLEY, Wash. – An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

