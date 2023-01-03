ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man punched woman in the face before opening fire, killing one and injuring another: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A man is accused of opening fire during a chaotic argument outside a Near North Side bowling alley last year, killing a woman and wounding her sister. Jason McMahan faces counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the April 30 shooting, which stemmed from an argument between his girlfriend at the time and a former girlfriend, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com

Teen found with multiple gunshot wounds in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found wounded by gunfire in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was found around 9:32 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance on the Far North Side. He was shot in the upper left leg twice and lower right leg...
fox32chicago.com

Gunman in SUV open fires on 2 men in West Elsdon

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Chicago's West Elsdon neighborhood. The men, 34 and 51, were walking outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 55th Street when someone in a gray SUV started shooting, according to police. The 34-year-old...
fox32chicago.com

Englewood shooting leaves man seriously injured: police

CHICAGO - A man was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car on the South Side when he was shot in the head Wednesday night. Around 10:28 p.m., police say a 26-year-old man was inside a car parked in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood when he heard gunshots.
fox32chicago.com

Man carjacked at gunpoint by 4 men in West Town

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim parked a car in the 100 block of North Green Street around 10:05 a.m. when four men drove up. One of the offenders was armed and demanded the victim's belongings.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in shooting that killed woman, wounded her sister near House of Blues

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges for allegedly killing a woman and wounding another in a shooting last April in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Jason McMahan, 36, was arrested Tuesday and police charged him with opening fire on two women, killing one, after they got into an argument on the sidewalk on April 30 in the 300 block of North State Street near the House of Blues.
fox32chicago.com

2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons

CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 53, carjacked at gunpoint in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 53-year-old was parking her car around 8 a.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive when a gunman approached her and demanded her belongings and her vehicle, according to police. The gunman...
fox32chicago.com

Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials

CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
WGN News

At least 6 teens shot within 36-hour span in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least six teenagers are recovering after being shot within a 36-hour span Tuesday into Wednesday in Chicago. Police said the latest shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance. A 17-year-old boy was found with two gunshot wounds to the upper left leg and two gunshot […]
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot at South Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was at a gas station on the South Side Tuesday night when gunfire erupted. Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chatham. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department...
