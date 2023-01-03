Read full article on original website
Man charged in River North shooting that killed woman, injured sister outside House of Blues
The sisters had been inside the 10Pin Bowling Lounge in River North when Tashawnna Anderson caught her friend's boyfriend with another woman, according to family.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man punched woman in the face before opening fire, killing one and injuring another: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man is accused of opening fire during a chaotic argument outside a Near North Side bowling alley last year, killing a woman and wounding her sister. Jason McMahan faces counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the April 30 shooting, which stemmed from an argument between his girlfriend at the time and a former girlfriend, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
Man Charged With Killing Woman, Wounding Her Sister in Shooting Outside River North Bowling Alley
A Chicago man has been arrested and charged with murder months after he allegedly shot and killed a woman, and wounded her sister, during a confrontation outside a River North bowling alley. Jason McMahan, 36, was denied bail during a hearing Wednesday, one day after he was arrested and charged...
Boy, 15, critically shot outside South Side gas station: CPD
A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in Chatham Tuesday night, police said. The teen was at a gas station at 79th and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Teen found with multiple gunshot wounds in Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found wounded by gunfire in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was found around 9:32 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance on the Far North Side. He was shot in the upper left leg twice and lower right leg...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman in SUV open fires on 2 men in West Elsdon
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Chicago's West Elsdon neighborhood. The men, 34 and 51, were walking outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 55th Street when someone in a gray SUV started shooting, according to police. The 34-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Englewood shooting leaves man seriously injured: police
CHICAGO - A man was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car on the South Side when he was shot in the head Wednesday night. Around 10:28 p.m., police say a 26-year-old man was inside a car parked in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood when he heard gunshots.
fox32chicago.com
Bicyclist gets shot trying to stop person breaking into car on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A bicyclist was shot by a man attempting to break into a car on the Near West Side Wednesday night, according to police. Officials say a 42-year-old man was riding a bike in the 1200 block of West Montrose Street around 10:52 p.m. when he saw a man trying to break into a vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Man carjacked at gunpoint by 4 men in West Town
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim parked a car in the 100 block of North Green Street around 10:05 a.m. when four men drove up. One of the offenders was armed and demanded the victim's belongings.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in shooting that killed woman, wounded her sister near House of Blues
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges for allegedly killing a woman and wounding another in a shooting last April in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Jason McMahan, 36, was arrested Tuesday and police charged him with opening fire on two women, killing one, after they got into an argument on the sidewalk on April 30 in the 300 block of North State Street near the House of Blues.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Loop crash after victim struggles with attempted carjackers, police say
An attempted carjacker was killed and two others were hurt after vehicle crashes in Loop, Chicago police say
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot by known offender on Southeast Side, in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. Around 7:38 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a home in the 10000 block of South Calhoun Avenue when he was approached by a known offender who pulled out a gun and fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons
CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 53, carjacked at gunpoint in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 53-year-old was parking her car around 8 a.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive when a gunman approached her and demanded her belongings and her vehicle, according to police. The gunman...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 3 shot in Walmart parking lot while loading groceries into vehicle: police
CHICAGO - Multiple people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday night. At about 7:20 p.m., three people were in the Walmart parking lot located in the 10900 block of South Doty and loading their vehicle with groceries when a dark-colored sedan drove by and an occupant from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
One man killed, another wounded, in South Side shooting; police seeking multiple gunmen
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Englewood. One of the men, whose age is unknown, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.
At least 6 teens shot within 36-hour span in Chicago
CHICAGO — At least six teenagers are recovering after being shot within a 36-hour span Tuesday into Wednesday in Chicago. Police said the latest shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance. A 17-year-old boy was found with two gunshot wounds to the upper left leg and two gunshot […]
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot at South Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was at a gas station on the South Side Tuesday night when gunfire erupted. Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chatham. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department...
cwbchicago.com
Man burglarized CTA attendant booth 16 days after getting probation in a gun case, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man broke into a CTA train station customer service booth and stole the attendant’s purse and laptop while she was making rounds at the Argyle Red Line station. The CTA worker locked her booth at the Argyle Station, 1118 West Argyle, and made...
