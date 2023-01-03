ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Get free winter clothing in Johnstown

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you’re in need of a pair of gloves, a hat or any other winter gear, the YWCA in Cambria County has you covered.

On Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Cuddles for Kids organization will be holding a winter gear giveaway. The YWCA is located at  526 Somerset Street in Johnstown.

Hats, coats, and gloves for children and adults will be given out for free.

