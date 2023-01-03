Get free winter clothing in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you’re in need of a pair of gloves, a hat or any other winter gear, the YWCA in Cambria County has you covered.
On Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Cuddles for Kids organization will be holding a winter gear giveaway. The YWCA is located at 526 Somerset Street in Johnstown.
Hats, coats, and gloves for children and adults will be given out for free.
