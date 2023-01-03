ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Woman struck by pickup on Indy’s south side, in critical condition

By Matt Christy
FOX59
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck near an intersection on Indianapolis’ south side on Monday evening. This is the same intersection where a pedestrian was struck and killed less than two weeks ago .

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Madison Avenue, just north of Stop 11 Road, after a pickup truck struck a woman who was crossing the street.

Police said the woman wasn’t crossing at a crosswalk and that the driver of the pickup remained on scene.

The injured woman is listed as being in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

On Dec. 20, an adult male wearing dark clothing and carrying a mini flashlight was struck was crossing the street in this same area. The man did not survive his injuries.

Police said in that incident the driver remained on scene as well.

Comments / 8

besamiculo
2d ago

many adults crossing roads in front of cars, shock, you get hit. indy, please start making better decisions. raise your children to be efficient adults.

Reply(1)
5
Johnny Cannon
2d ago

well I hope she makes it but you have to cross at the cross walks especially when you are where there is heavy traffic like where she was at 🙏

Reply
4
Guest
1d ago

some people don't have a choice but to walk! I live by where this happened and can also say there are no sidewalks just bike lanes and it's very dark through there at night worth no street lights. you can't judge or blame the victim (and in this case) nor the driver accidents happen.

Reply
2
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy