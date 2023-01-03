ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Valley Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pbds8_0k1TOpnd00

Lompoc Valley Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of the New Year.

Natalia Munoz was born at 2:36 p.m. on Jan. 1 to mother Nissy Limon and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20 ¾ inches.

Limon’s due date was Dec. 29 and she was scheduled to give birth in Santa Maria but with that date having passed, the 21-year-old decided to visit her aunt in Lompoc Sunday and it was there she began having contractions.

“I was thinking of going back to Santa Maria because all my doctors are there, but I was scared to have the baby in the car,” Limon said.

Instead, she headed to LVMC’s labor and delivery unit where she delivered her baby with the help of Obstetrician Dr. Rod Huss.

Limon described her delivery as “super quick” and said she was surprised her baby girl arrived on New Year’s Day. “I didn’t think I’d have a New Year’s baby,” she said, adding that her three boys, ages 5, 3 and 2 are excited.

Limon, who was the only laboring mother at the hospital when her baby arrived, was presented with a special basket of baby items from the LVMC staff Monday before being discharged.

The hospital’s labor and delivery unit welcomed 335 babies last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgRS6_0k1TOpnd00 LVMC
LVMC Perinatal Services Director Melinda DeHoyos, OB Ward Clerk Sherrie Chambliss, and Registered Nurse Yvonne Tulloch are among LVMC staff who presented a gift basket to Nissy Limon, who delivered the hospital's first baby of the New Year.


Comments / 1

Related
trazeetravel.com

“Bachelor” Star Andrew Firestone Opens Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown

Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown and its Saint Remy restaurant debuted on the Santa Barbara scene on Dec. 26. Former The Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, along with co-founder Jess Park, of StonePark Capital, are behind the development and transformation. “As Santa Barbara natives, Jess and I are thrilled to re-introduce this...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley celebrates career on eve of retirement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley celebrated her legacy on the eve of retirement . Friends and family joined her for dinner and dancing at El Paseo Restaurant on a rainy Monday night. Dudley got a standing ovation after remarks that included the following list of advice; "Work hard on things that The post Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley celebrates career on eve of retirement appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 23-28

Joyce Geib, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Robert Jamison, age 93, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Larry Morton, age 76, a resident of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy