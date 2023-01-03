King holds off Victoria East 55-50 in last game before district

The King Mustangs (14-10) end their non-district season with a 55-50 win over the Victoria East Titans (14-8) on Monday.

King held a 17 point lead with 2:25 left in the third quarter, but midway through the fourth quarter Victoria East closed the gap to three points, down 44-41.

"To just finish. That was our keyword starting the game. Just finish the game," Kyle Cullen, King junior shooting guard, said. "We're just a really close team. Everybody is friends, everybody can get along with each other and we're all just one group."

King was aligned for the 2022-23 season in UIL 5A District 29 with nine other teams (Moody, Miller, Veterans Memorial, Ray, Carroll, Gregory-Portland, Flour Bluff, Victoria East and Victoria West), but their district South Zone is with Carroll, Flour Bluff, Moody and Veterans Memorial.

"We didn't know how we were fixing to be because of our size, but we go out there and we hustle everyday, you know what I'm saying?" Malachai Calderon, King junior point guard, said. "We practice 100 percent. Starting to look good. We got a good little chance going on."

The Mustangs start zone district play this Friday on the road against Veterans Memorial.

KING POINTS VS. VICTORIA EAST

Roland Livas: 15 points

Kyle Cullen: 18 points (5 three-pointers)

Malachai Calderon: 5 points

Evan Flores: 2 points

Roman Livas: 15 points