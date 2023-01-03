ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

New safety improvements made at East Nashville crosswalk

By Jason Lamb
 2 days ago
Some safety improvements are now in place at a crosswalk in East Nashville at Shelby Avenue at 10th Street, following a car hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk, seriously injuring him.

The crosswalk is now equipped with flashing lights to warn drivers.

NDOT has installed several of these flashing light signs, triggered by buttons at the crosswalks, at several spots where there isn't a stop sign or traffic light.

Just more than two weeks ago, Z Zaldivar spoke to a small group in support of Jabari Patterson, who was hit and seriously injured when a car hit him in the crosswalk last month.

The city is looking at improved lighting, adding crosswalks for bus stops and upgraded bike lanes along Shelby Avenue.

