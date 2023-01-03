ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Country 106.5 WYRK

Winter Readiness Tips To Be Prepared For The Next Snowstorm

With the recent news that another bomb cyclone is forming and may be heading towards New York State, this seems like to perfect time to go over our winter preparations to do our best to make sure that we do not have a repeat of the tragedies that occurred during the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 when Winter Storm Elliott dumped a few feet of snow on various parts of the Empire State.
BUFFALO, NY
Address to Send Damar Hamlin A Card

It is not just Buffalo, New York that is embracing Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin. It is the entire United States. Since Monday night, major landmarks, other pro sports stadiums and more have all lit up red, white and blue to show their support. We all want to do something. Something...
BUFFALO, NY
6 First Aid Skills Everyone Should Know

We all live busy lives and there are many situations that come up where we may be caught off guard. Life can come at your very fast and sometimes you may need to act. We've seen this over and over in the last few months in New York alone. Over...
BUFFALO, NY
Meet The First Babies Born In 2023 In WNY

Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in Western New York in 2023. The twins were born at Oishei Children’s Hospital at 12:01 am, according to Kaleida Health's Facebook page. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed their twins - a baby boy named Taj Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and a baby girl named Kamara Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have 1-year-old and 3-year-old big sisters. They received a gift package courtesy of Fisher-Price.
AMHERST, NY
Three Times Cincinnati Fans Showed Class After Hamlin Injury

When tragedy strikes, you often get to see the true colors of people. If that's the case, then Cincinnati looks to have an incredible city of people. Monday night, the Buffalo Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals in what was one of the most anticipated regular season matchups of the year. All eyes were on this game because it was two of the best teams in the league and there were major playoff implications. The crowd was loud. The atmosphere was pretty electric.
CINCINNATI, OH
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York.

