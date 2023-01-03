Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Local Minister Is Offering Free Consultations To Process Damar Injury
There is really no guide book for what happened on Monday night. While the play on the field was devastating to athletes and friends of Hamlin, it also left the audience and football fans across the country shaken up, especially in Buffalo. In a place like Buffalo, we carry the...
Winter Readiness Tips To Be Prepared For The Next Snowstorm
With the recent news that another bomb cyclone is forming and may be heading towards New York State, this seems like to perfect time to go over our winter preparations to do our best to make sure that we do not have a repeat of the tragedies that occurred during the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 when Winter Storm Elliott dumped a few feet of snow on various parts of the Empire State.
Address to Send Damar Hamlin A Card
It is not just Buffalo, New York that is embracing Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin. It is the entire United States. Since Monday night, major landmarks, other pro sports stadiums and more have all lit up red, white and blue to show their support. We all want to do something. Something...
Former Bills Mafia Donation Recipient Returns Favor To Buffalo
The Bills Mafia have been making donations to charities of players on other teams for years now. This time, it's coming full circle.
6 First Aid Skills Everyone Should Know
We all live busy lives and there are many situations that come up where we may be caught off guard. Life can come at your very fast and sometimes you may need to act. We've seen this over and over in the last few months in New York alone. Over...
Time Is Running Out To Claim $540 Payout From Buffalo Blizzard
If you were one of the thousands of Western New York residents who suffered extended power outages due to the blizzard, you're entitled to a reimbursement, but you need to hurry. New State Law In New York Entitles Residents To Power Outage Payouts. During the deadly blizzard, at least 10,000...
Have You Seen The Damar Hamlin House In Western New York?
The support for Damar Hamlin has poured in from all over the world, but it is, without a doubt, most evident in our Buffalo community.
Brand New Rooftop Bar + Brewery Coming to Transit Road
A brand new rooftop bar and brewery are coming to Western New York and the plans are starting to be executed. If you are in Clarence, Amherst, Williamsville, or Northern Lancaster this will be a spot that you NEED to put on your radar.
Buffalo Couple Saves Dozens Of Seagulls After Blizzard
Not many people think about what happens to the animals that get stuck in these huge storms. But these two did.
WNY Restaurant To Keep Holiday Decorations Up Until Mid-January
January 2nd is a bit weird this year. That's because many people have today off, since New Year's Day fell on a Sunday; so that means the following Monday must be a national holiday. This holiday season was anything but normal for Buffalo and Western New York. The historic blizzard...
Meet The First Babies Born In 2023 In WNY
Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in Western New York in 2023. The twins were born at Oishei Children’s Hospital at 12:01 am, according to Kaleida Health's Facebook page. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed their twins - a baby boy named Taj Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and a baby girl named Kamara Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have 1-year-old and 3-year-old big sisters. They received a gift package courtesy of Fisher-Price.
The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel
The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful.
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe Exceeds $3 Million In Donations
Damar Hamlin was living his dream on Monday night, playing the game he loves: football. A safety for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin’s family came out to support him in Cincinnati and took some pictures with Damar ahead of the game at Paul Brown Stadium. Damar ran over to his...
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Buffalo, New York has a rich history of wealthy residents and there may be a new one moving in soon!
Is Crumbl Cookies Really Coming To Hamburg, NY?
Resolutions are tough to keep when you hear news like this. If you were hoping to eat less sugar in 2023, this will not help you.
Niagara Falls to Show Support for Damar Hamlin Tonight
Niagara Falls to be lit blue tonight in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Buffalo Sabres Honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin By Wearing These
The Buffalo Sabres are in Washington tonight and made sure they are showing their support for the seriously injured Buffalo Bills player.
Buffalo Bills With an Encouraging Update Regarding Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills are back at the team's facility on Wednesday to conduct a walkthrough. The Bills, the NFL and the country continue to think and pray for Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest early in the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The...
Three Times Cincinnati Fans Showed Class After Hamlin Injury
When tragedy strikes, you often get to see the true colors of people. If that's the case, then Cincinnati looks to have an incredible city of people. Monday night, the Buffalo Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals in what was one of the most anticipated regular season matchups of the year. All eyes were on this game because it was two of the best teams in the league and there were major playoff implications. The crowd was loud. The atmosphere was pretty electric.
NFL Fans Praying for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills are playing a football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, with the game in the first quarter, but nobody at the moment cares about the outcome of this game. The health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin is what matters. Hamlin was injured after tackling...
