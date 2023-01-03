Read full article on original website
Tora Starker
2d ago
It's sad 😔 😟 . How can another human take another human life?? Condolences to both families
WCJB
‘It’s tragic. It could’ve been anyone’: Dozens gather for prayer following deadly shooting on New Year’s Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and pastors gathered in Ocala to grieve and pray, following a tragic deadly shooting on New Years’ Day. The outreach is organized by War Cry 4 Peace. Members joined hands with the victim’s families and remembered the lives that were lost. “We’re here just to support in any way that we can through prayer vigils, through prayer,” shared Kimberly Wilkerson. “We just want to share the love.”
click orlando
Ocala police search for missing 11-year-old boy who ran away from home
OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department. Zander Wyman ran from his home in northeast Ocala, police said, though more specific details regard the time and location of his disappearance were not made available.
villages-news.com
Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse
An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly knocking elderly mother to the ground
A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly knocking his elderly mother to the ground. Preston Eugene Graf Jr., 60, who lives with his mother at 428 Alma St., had attempted Monday afternoon to block his mother from leaving the home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She wanted to step outside of the house to speak to a man who was going to help her paint and clean up a shed.
To the house of mourning, we shall go
In the summer of 2020—the summer of George Floyd’s death, the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 national primary election—the Ocala Gazette was launched with the goal of holding those in power accountable but, just as importantly, better connecting our community. We thought at the time that we’d...
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
Man found guilty of stabbing 16-year-old girl over 100 times in Palatka will be sentenced this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Palatka man found guilty of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl over a hundred times in 2020 will be sentenced Tuesday. Anthony Maurice Foxx, 21, faces life in prison for stabbing his then-girlfriend Ayana Belton. An autopsy report indicates that she had at least 124 "sharp force" injuries from some sort of weapon.
WCJB
New Year’s block party shooting leaves two dead, four wounded
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A mass shooting in an Ocala neighborhood on New Year’s Day left two people dead and four others wounded. Ocala Police Department officials say the shooting happened near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street around 4:30 a.m. The shooting claimed the life of D’amonta...
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
WCJB
Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not once but twice has someone found a burglar inside the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida. “You can never be too careful I think it’s smart to always have something, especially with a sorority house I know it’s been a problem,” said UF student James Gaspari.
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
Six people shot early New Year’s Day
Ocala Police Department (OPD) detectives are investigating what they are referring to as a double homicide, which occurred early on New Year’s Day in southwest Ocala. D’amonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24, died as the result of a shooting incident, according to a press release from OPD Public Information Officer Jeff Walczak. Four people who were not identified were wounded and are in stable condition and being treated at an undisclosed location, according to the release.
ocala-news.com
Ocala pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve
A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 35 in Ocala on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a 40-year-old man from Ocala was standing in the left turn lane of State Road 35, just south of SE 28th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
WCJB
A baby was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A healthy newborn is being cared for after the child was surrendered anonymously at a safe drop-off box in Ocala. This is the first child in Florida to be surrendered anonymously through the Safe Haven Baby Box program. These boxes are set up across the country.
WCJB
Two Putnam County men accused of murder sentenced to death, life in prison
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two convicted murderers from Putnam County were sentenced on Tuesday. One was sentenced to death, the other to life in prison. On Tuesday, Judge Howard McGillin sentenced Timothy Fletcher to death following a unanimous jury recommendation in April 2022. Fletcher was first convicted in 2012 and sentenced to death, however, the jury’s recommendation was not unanimous at the time.
WCJB
Police ask for help in search of missing Williston teenager
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston Police officers are searching for a missing teenage girl. Kennedy Rose Potter, 17, was last seen around 8 pm on New Year’s Eve in a white van or SUV at the Domino’s parking lot in Williston. She is about 5′5 and weighs about...
Noted Ocala attorney dies
Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
villages-news.com
Intruder fatally shot by Lady Lake homeowner
A Lady Lake homeowner fatally shot an intruder during an apparent break-in. Lake County sheriff’s deputies received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about the shooting at a home on Lakeview Street, which is located off Rolling Acres Road, not far from the Rolling Acres Apartments. The intruder,...
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
WCJB
Sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County after the holiday break. The prosecution rested after Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. This was for the death of his family in 2019. The defense...
