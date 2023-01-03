Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Related
Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”
Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress," a source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar-winning actor and jewelry designer's relationship Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 from Mexico! The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year's Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico's Baja California peninsula. "They are dating and having fun," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it." The insider adds...
Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily
As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
In Style
Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress
After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
Ben Affleck Takes Son Samuel For Joy Ride In New $265,000 Whip Around Los Angeles
Ben Affleck seems to have gotten himself an early Christmas present — and invited his son along for a joy ride in his new whip. The Argo actor, who shares son Samuel, 10, as well as daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was seen driving around town, aka the Los Angeles streets, on Wednesday, December 21, in his new EV Ford Bronco with his youngest.The Tiffany blue vintage-inspired vehicle is a 100 percent electric vehicle that costs upwards of $265,000.SUPPORTING THE HOME TEAM! BEN AFFLECK & SON SAMUEL CHEER ON BELOVED BOSTON CELTICS AS THEY FACE...
wmagazine.com
Dakota Johnson Goes Blonde Like Mom Melanie Griffith For Her Latest Role
Actress Dakota Johnson is known as a sultry brunette, but for her new film Daddio, she was willing to go blonde. Photos of her from Tuesday, December 20, show a new platinum ‘do for America’s favorite nepo baby. She also appears to have possibly gotten a pretty dramatic chop, wearing her hair in a long bob with bangs. Either that, or it’s a good wig.
Brad Pitt Celebrates His 59th Birthday with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Hollywood
Brad Pitt had Ines de Ramon by his side as he marked his latest age milestone. The actor, who turned 59 on Sunday, celebrated his birthday with girlfriend de Ramon, 32, in Hollywood, California. The two were seen getting out of a car, with Pitt dressed casually in a gray...
suggest.com
Are Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman’s Kids Scientologists? What Bella And Connor Cruise Are Doing Now
This year marks two decades since Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman called it quits on their marriage, and as we all know, both actors eventually established new families with different partners. But what became of the former couple’s children, Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise? Tom Cruise’s kids reportedly stuck by their dad’s side after their parents split (unlike Suri Cruise, who is loyal to her mom, Katie Holmes.) Meanwhile, there is no evidence that Nicole Kidman’s kids with Keith Urban—Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret—have any sort of relationship with their step-siblings.
Jennifer Lopez Unveils Never-Before-Seen Pics of Her Wedding Dresses From 2 Ben Affleck Ceremonies
For Jennifer Lopez, 2022 was a dream come true. The singer shared a video montage of her favorite moments from last year, which included glimpses of her weddings to Ben Affleck. "2022 was one of the best years yet!!!! I cannot wait for all that's to come next year," Lopez, 53, captioned the Sunday, January […]
Popculture
Paris Hilton Finally Tells Secret She Promised Would 'Break the Internet'
Paris Hilton's secret is out. The singer unveiled a reimagined version of her classic 2006 single, "Stars Are Blind," on Amazon Music after teasing a "secret" for several days. The updated recording, "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)," features new vocals and production. "This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version. And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special," the socialite shared via Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career. I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song," she continued before making a promise. "P.S. More new music to come in the new year," she said with a winky face and the hashtag "NewYearNewP."
Leonardo DiCaprio Proves that Old Habits Die Hard as He Goes on Date with 23-Year-Old Amid Gigi Hadid Dating Rumors
Years come and go and the tale that Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25 years old remains true. On Tuesday night, Dec 20, the Titanic star was seen going on what appeared to be a date night with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, Daily Mail reported. Though this is far from surprising given his reputation, it definitely feels disappointing… maybe even cringey. During the date, the Oscar winner wore light stonewash jeans, a classic black t-shirt, a black jacket, and his signature baseball cap. Lamas also followed the black outfit memo with a black crop-top, flare pants, and a padded...
Sydney Sweeney Talks How Her Own Family Didn’t Believe In Her Hollywood Career: ‘Success Is The Best Revenge’
Sydney Sweeney may be a big name nowadays as the lead of Euphoria and The White Lotus, but it didn't happen overnight.
Women's Health
Watch Ben Affleck Sing And Make Out With Jennifer Lopez At Their Celeb-Filled Christmas Party
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez threw a huge Christmas party over the weekend. Ben grabbed the microphone and sang. And there's video!. The party took place at the couple's Hollywood home, and guests included Kim Kardashian to Doja Cat, Eric André, and Billie Eilish. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez...
Lily Collins reveals moment hairstylist cut her ‘Emily in Paris’ bangs
Ooh la la! Lily Collins shared an Instagram video Tuesday of the nerve-wracking moment her hairstylist cut her bangs for Season 3 of “Emily in Paris.” Collins, 33, plays très chic marketing maven Emily Cooper in the Netflix show about a young American woman making her way in the City of Light — and underwent a major hair makeover for the new batch of episodes. In the behind-the-scenes clip, Collins laughs, “Baby’s first bangs!” while Russell chops her dramatic fringe. The actress poses at the end, showing off her makeup-free face and new ‘do. “Not exactly trauma bangs… unlike Emily, I didn’t cut these myself!” Collins...
Ana de Armas Does Minimalist Dressing in Oscar de la Renta, Talks Starring in ‘Ballerina’ With Keanu Reeves on ‘Tonight Show’
Ana de Armas appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, taking a minimalist approach to dressing. For her television segment, de Armas wore a black dress by Oscar de la Renta with a thigh-high slit and ruffle detail cascading from the waist. More from WWDLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. BarthsPhotos of Timothée Chalamet's Best Style Moments of 2022Dua Lipa's Standout Outfits Through the Years The actress coordinated with rhinestone-encrusted strappy sandals from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorized with a single bejeweled ring from Leighton jewels. De Armas worked with stylist Samantha...
Olivia Wilde Shops In Paris Solo Before NYE 6 Weeks After Harry Styles Split: Photos
Olivia Wilde looked every inch the movie star in Paris on Friday, Dec. 30 while spotted out enjoying some retail therapy. The Don’t Worry Darling director rocked a chic grey sweatshirt, a pair of faded denim jeans and a black leather motorcycle jacket as she perused the high-end market. With a leather handbag and a can of Perrier, Olivia looked calm and collected just ahead of New Year’s Eve, even though it was reported Olivia is still “very upset” over her breakup with Harry Styles.
Zach Braff Celebrates Florence Pugh's 27th Birthday 6 Months After Split: "Legend"
Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Elisabetta A. Villa. On Jan. 3, Florence Pugh celebrated her 27th birthday with sweet well-wishes from her loved ones, including a message from her ex Zach Braff. In the post, Braff shared a black-and-white photo of Pugh sitting behind the Hollywood sign after a hike. "Happy Birthday, legend," the former "Scrubs" star wrote alongside a white heart emoji. Braff's message, while brief, was touching, and Pugh reposted it to her Instagram Stories — between tributes from Simone Ashley, Ashley Park, Millie Bobby Brown, and more.
Comments / 0