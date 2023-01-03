Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 03:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, including near recent burn scars, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or evacuations are ordered. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the recent burn areas like the Fish and Lake burns, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...All of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, including the Bobcat, Lake, Fish, Dam, Emigrant, North, Palisades, Tumbleweed, Ranch2, and Route burn scars. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This includes mud and debris flows in and below recent burn scars. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will continue to bring periods of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the watch area today. Rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, including near recent burn scars, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or evacuations are ordered. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the recent burn areas like the Fish and Lake burns, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...All of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, including the Bobcat, Lake, Fish, Dam, Emigrant, North, Palisades, Tumbleweed, Ranch2, and Route burn scars. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This includes mud and debris flows in and below recent burn scars. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will continue to bring periods of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the watch area today. Rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, including the Alisal burn scar, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or evacuations are ordered. Target Area: San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the Alisal burn scar, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...All of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, including the Alisal burn scar. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This includes mud and debris flows in and below the Alisal burn scar. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will continue to bring periods of heavy rainfall and scattered thunderstorms to the watch area today. Rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, including the Alisal burn scar, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or evacuations are ordered. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the Alisal burn scar, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...All of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, including the Alisal burn scar. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This includes mud and debris flows in and below the Alisal burn scar. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will continue to bring periods of heavy rainfall and scattered thunderstorms to the watch area today. Rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Los Angeles by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 04:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Los Angeles FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Los Angeles County, excluding the Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 730 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 355 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain re- developing across the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Long Beach, Malibu, Acton, Burbank, Griffith Park, Universal City, North Hollywood, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Pasadena, Van Nuys, Alhambra, Culver City, Encino, Inglewood, Mount Wilson, Northridge, Santa Monica and Venice. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Antelope Valley, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 02:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, including near recent burn scars, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or evacuations are ordered. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Ventura County Mountains FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the recent burn areas like the Fish and Lake burns, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...All of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, including the Bobcat, Lake, Fish, Dam, Emigrant, North, Palisades, Tumbleweed, Ranch2, and Route burn scars. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This includes mud and debris flows in and below recent burn scars. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will continue to bring periods of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the watch area today. Rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm moving inland through California will spread widespread rainfall inland across the area this morning with locally heavy rainfall, followed by showers for this afternoon and ending tonight. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Coastal FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm moving inland through California will spread widespread rainfall inland across the area this morning with locally heavy rainfall, followed by showers for this afternoon and ending tonight. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, including the Alisal burn scar, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or evacuations are ordered. Target Area: Cuyama Valley FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the Alisal burn scar, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...All of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, including the Alisal burn scar. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This includes mud and debris flows in and below the Alisal burn scar. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will continue to bring periods of heavy rainfall and scattered thunderstorms to the watch area today. Rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
