Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, including the Alisal burn scar, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or evacuations are ordered. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the Alisal burn scar, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...All of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, including the Alisal burn scar. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This includes mud and debris flows in and below the Alisal burn scar. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will continue to bring periods of heavy rainfall and scattered thunderstorms to the watch area today. Rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 03:47:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Luis Obispo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Northwest San Luis Obispo County. * WHEN...Until 615 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 314 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated areas of locally heavy rain re-developing over the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain may result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cambria, Lake Nacimiento, Cayucos, Templeton and San Miguel. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, including the Alisal burn scar, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or evacuations are ordered. Target Area: San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the Alisal burn scar, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...All of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, including the Alisal burn scar. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This includes mud and debris flows in and below the Alisal burn scar. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will continue to bring periods of heavy rainfall and scattered thunderstorms to the watch area today. Rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Antelope Valley, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 02:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, including near recent burn scars, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or evacuations are ordered. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Ventura County Mountains FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the recent burn areas like the Fish and Lake burns, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...All of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, including the Bobcat, Lake, Fish, Dam, Emigrant, North, Palisades, Tumbleweed, Ranch2, and Route burn scars. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This includes mud and debris flows in and below recent burn scars. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will continue to bring periods of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the watch area today. Rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, including the Alisal burn scar, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or evacuations are ordered. Target Area: Cuyama Valley FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the Alisal burn scar, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...All of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, including the Alisal burn scar. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This includes mud and debris flows in and below the Alisal burn scar. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will continue to bring periods of heavy rainfall and scattered thunderstorms to the watch area today. Rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0