Effective: 2023-01-05 02:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, including near recent burn scars, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or evacuations are ordered. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Ventura County Mountains FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the recent burn areas like the Fish and Lake burns, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams. * WHERE...All of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, including the Bobcat, Lake, Fish, Dam, Emigrant, North, Palisades, Tumbleweed, Ranch2, and Route burn scars. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This includes mud and debris flows in and below recent burn scars. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will result in flooding of creeks and streams. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm system will continue to bring periods of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the watch area today. Rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

