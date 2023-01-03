Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Related
Three BPS buildings damaged in blizzard, to have remote instruction
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo Public Schools buildings were damaged in the blizzard on Christmas weekend and will be on remote instruction once break ends on Tuesday, the district said Monday. The three schools damaged were Emerson High School #302 on West Chippewa Street, Leonardo da Vinci High School located on Porter Avenue and […]
WKBW-TV
Lockport middle schoolers write to Damar Hamlin words of encouragement
LOCKPORT, NY — When Emmet Belknap Intermediate School teacher Jill Gately saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin get hurt in Monday night's game, she knew she had to do something as a mom and an educator. "We needed to give back to him and his family and let them...
3 BPS going remote due to storm damage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Monday that three of its schools will be returning to remote after the holiday break due to storm damage from the Blizzard of 2022. The schools are Emerson High School #302, Academy School #131, and Leonardo Da Vinci High School #212.
Winter Readiness Tips To Be Prepared For The Next Snowstorm
With the recent news that another bomb cyclone is forming and may be heading towards New York State, this seems like to perfect time to go over our winter preparations to do our best to make sure that we do not have a repeat of the tragedies that occurred during the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 when Winter Storm Elliott dumped a few feet of snow on various parts of the Empire State.
Mayor Brown announces new citywide position of Fleet Director
If the new position is approved by the Common Council, the proposed position would report directly to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor about the conditions and capabilities of Buffalo's fleet of vehicles.
6 First Aid Skills Everyone Should Know
We all live busy lives and there are many situations that come up where we may be caught off guard. Life can come at your very fast and sometimes you may need to act. We've seen this over and over in the last few months in New York alone. Over...
wnypapers.com
Mount St. Mary's Hospital welcomes UBMD Emergency Medicine, Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists to staff its emergency department
Mount St. Mary’s Hospital (MSMH) welcomed the providers from UBMD Emergency Medicine to the emergency department on Jan. 1, along with the medical team from Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists, who will manage inpatient care at the hospital. These two groups are also slated to facilitate both inpatient care and emergency care at the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital when it opens later in 2023.
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
Wells Enterprises reduces number of layoffs at Dunkirk ice cream plant
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Weeks after being acquired by an Italian company, Wells Enterprises has reduced the number of layoffs made at its Dunkirk ice cream plant. The Iowa-based food manufacturer amended its filing with the New York state Department of Labor, reducing the anticipated layoffs in Dunkirk to 183, according to the notice it filed. It originally planned to lay off 319, half of the plant's workforce.
Fox47News
The Little Bakery helps feed Western New York during the Christmas weekend blizzard and after
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — During the Christmas weekend blizzard, a little bakery took on a big challenge. "I just want to keep doing what I can do for people who need help," Samantha Bassett, the owner of The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls, said. The owners of The...
insideradio.com
Buffalo’s WEBR Hit With $1 Million Suit By Former Operations Manager.
Kenmore Broadcasting Communications adult standards WEBR Buffalo (1440) has been slapped with a $1 million discrimination suit filed by the station’s former Operations Manager. Laura Freeman alleges employment discrimination based on sex/gender and retaliation after she says she voiced complaints about discrimination to the station's HR manager. Named as...
Meet The First Babies Born In 2023 In WNY
Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in Western New York in 2023. The twins were born at Oishei Children’s Hospital at 12:01 am, according to Kaleida Health's Facebook page. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed their twins - a baby boy named Taj Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and a baby girl named Kamara Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have 1-year-old and 3-year-old big sisters. They received a gift package courtesy of Fisher-Price.
Free suits giveaway to mend the community after deadly impact of blizzard
Several community members are getting together to give away free clothing to those that will be attending funerals after Buffalo faced a blizzard that killed more than a dozen people.
Business owners step up to support Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the wake of the Damar Hamlin, local businesses are stepping up to show support for Hamlin and his family. On Tuesday, Sports City Pizza Pub in Buffalo announced all sales on Tuesday would go directly to Hamlin’s charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation. As of Tuesday night, the charity stands at […]
Have You Seen The Damar Hamlin House In Western New York?
The support for Damar Hamlin has poured in from all over the world, but it is, without a doubt, most evident in our Buffalo community.
Time Is Running Out To Claim $540 Payout From Buffalo Blizzard
If you were one of the thousands of Western New York residents who suffered extended power outages due to the blizzard, you're entitled to a reimbursement, but you need to hurry. New State Law In New York Entitles Residents To Power Outage Payouts. During the deadly blizzard, at least 10,000...
Open Letter To Anybody Who Doesn’t Know CPR: You Should
At a New Year’s Eve party, someone asked me if I knew CPR, and I shamefully said “No, I don’t.”. The person I was speaking to told me how important it is to know how to administer CPR. “I saved three people with CPR,” the person told me. “I say that because it shows how important it is.”
WGRZ TV
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York
KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
No CODE BLUE for Monday, Jan. 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be no CODE BLUE for January 2 in the City of Buffalo and Southern Erie County. However, there will be a shelter open in Buffalo for anyone in need of place to stay Monday evening. The following overnight shelter will be OPEN tonight:. 586...
A Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County for Wednesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather cools down again, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Wednesday night and during the day Thursday. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo,...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0