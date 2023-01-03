ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Three BPS buildings damaged in blizzard, to have remote instruction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo Public Schools buildings were damaged in the blizzard on Christmas weekend and will be on remote instruction once break ends on Tuesday, the district said Monday. The three schools damaged were Emerson High School #302 on West Chippewa Street, Leonardo da Vinci High School located on Porter Avenue and […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

3 BPS going remote due to storm damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Monday that three of its schools will be returning to remote after the holiday break due to storm damage from the Blizzard of 2022. The schools are Emerson High School #302, Academy School #131, and Leonardo Da Vinci High School #212.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Readiness Tips To Be Prepared For The Next Snowstorm

With the recent news that another bomb cyclone is forming and may be heading towards New York State, this seems like to perfect time to go over our winter preparations to do our best to make sure that we do not have a repeat of the tragedies that occurred during the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 when Winter Storm Elliott dumped a few feet of snow on various parts of the Empire State.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

6 First Aid Skills Everyone Should Know

We all live busy lives and there are many situations that come up where we may be caught off guard. Life can come at your very fast and sometimes you may need to act. We've seen this over and over in the last few months in New York alone. Over...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Mount St. Mary's Hospital welcomes UBMD Emergency Medicine, Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists to staff its emergency department

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital (MSMH) welcomed the providers from UBMD Emergency Medicine to the emergency department on Jan. 1, along with the medical team from Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists, who will manage inpatient care at the hospital. These two groups are also slated to facilitate both inpatient care and emergency care at the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital when it opens later in 2023.
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?

Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wells Enterprises reduces number of layoffs at Dunkirk ice cream plant

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Weeks after being acquired by an Italian company, Wells Enterprises has reduced the number of layoffs made at its Dunkirk ice cream plant. The Iowa-based food manufacturer amended its filing with the New York state Department of Labor, reducing the anticipated layoffs in Dunkirk to 183, according to the notice it filed. It originally planned to lay off 319, half of the plant's workforce.
DUNKIRK, NY
insideradio.com

Buffalo’s WEBR Hit With $1 Million Suit By Former Operations Manager.

Kenmore Broadcasting Communications adult standards WEBR Buffalo (1440) has been slapped with a $1 million discrimination suit filed by the station’s former Operations Manager. Laura Freeman alleges employment discrimination based on sex/gender and retaliation after she says she voiced complaints about discrimination to the station's HR manager. Named as...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Meet The First Babies Born In 2023 In WNY

Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in Western New York in 2023. The twins were born at Oishei Children’s Hospital at 12:01 am, according to Kaleida Health's Facebook page. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed their twins - a baby boy named Taj Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and a baby girl named Kamara Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have 1-year-old and 3-year-old big sisters. They received a gift package courtesy of Fisher-Price.
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Business owners step up to support Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the wake of the Damar Hamlin, local businesses are stepping up to show support for Hamlin and his family. On Tuesday, Sports City Pizza Pub in Buffalo announced all sales on Tuesday would go directly to Hamlin’s charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation. As of Tuesday night, the charity stands at […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York

KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
KENMORE, NY
2 On Your Side

No CODE BLUE for Monday, Jan. 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be no CODE BLUE for January 2 in the City of Buffalo and Southern Erie County. However, there will be a shelter open in Buffalo for anyone in need of place to stay Monday evening. The following overnight shelter will be OPEN tonight:. 586...
BUFFALO, NY
