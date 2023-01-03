ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy PD investigating Stewart’s robbery

By Courtney Ward
TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are investigating a robbery at a Stewart’s Shops in the city of Troy Monday night. The incident took place at 127 Congress St.

Police said a weapon was implied but not shown. The suspect fled the scene, and no one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

