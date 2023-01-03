Troy PD investigating Stewart’s robbery
TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are investigating a robbery at a Stewart’s Shops in the city of Troy Monday night. The incident took place at 127 Congress St.Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Police said a weapon was implied but not shown. The suspect fled the scene, and no one is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1