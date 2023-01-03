Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Donate to Damar Hamlin's Foundation GoFundMeFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Roger Goodell Faces Calls to Be Fired After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Reports on Monday night said players were told they had 5 minutes to warm up before resuming the game, which was later postponed. The NFL disputed the reports.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
NFL World in Shock After Terrifying Damar Hamlin Injury During Bills-Bengals Game
The NFL world is currently in a state of shock after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.... The post NFL World in Shock After Terrifying Damar Hamlin Injury During Bills-Bengals Game appeared first on Outsider.
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Couldn’t Go Minute Before Awkward Spat
For a few minutes Wednesday, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe actually produced some halfway compelling conversation before the focus eventually returned to another LeBron James discussion. Bayless once again came under fire this week, this time for an arguably insensitive tweet Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed...
Damar Hamlin’s Rep Gives Another Update: ‘He’s A Fighter’
Damar Hamlin certainly isn’t out of the woods yet, but the Buffalo Bills safety is fighting after Monday night’s scary incident. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It quickly became evident this was not a “normal” football injury, as evidenced by how quickly medical personnel sprung into action, performing CPR on the field before lifting him into the ambulance.
How Bill Belichick Reacted To Rumors Of Robert Kraft’s Frustration
In case you missed it, Sunday provided a rather juicy report on how Robert Kraft feels about the struggles of the Patriots offense. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported New England’s owner is “not happy” with the coaching staff and could make significant changes this offseason. So,...
What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
NFL Referees Association Releases Statement To Address Damar Hamlin Situation
This week's Monday Night Football broadcast displayed a terrifying ordeal, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. Despite receiving swift medical attention and being ushered off the field, the 24-year-old is still hospitalized as of this writing. The ...
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Pictures to 'Pray for Damar' as He Remains in Critical Condition
The NFL community continues to rally around the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle on Monday All 32 NFL teams have changed their Twitter profile pictures in a show of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, the team officially confirmed via social media. He still remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. As the NFL community continues to rally around Hamlin, each of the...
NFL Teams Update Twitter Profiles To Show Support For Damar Hamlin
ORIGINAL STORY: The Buffalo Bills updated their Twitter profile Tuesday, one day after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”. The Bills changed their profile photo to feature Hamlin’s name and number, a show of support as the 24-year-old remained hospitalized...
Bills Receive Encouraging Message From Damar Hamlin’s Father
As the Bills deal with a wide range of emotions in wake of Monday’s traumatic incident, the team had its spirits raised Wednesday. Mario Hamlin, the father of Damar, addressed the AFC East champions over Zoom two days after his son suffered from cardiac arrest on the Paycor Stadium field. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mario Hamlin’s personal update included a note that the 24-year-old is “making progress.”
AFC Playoff Picture Coming Out of Week 17
It’s hard to remember the last time so many playoff scenarios were still up in the air as we come out of Week 17. While this weekend may have answered many questions, there are still things left undone that won’t be known until the NFL’s regular-season finale next week.
All 32 NFL teams unite for social media tribute to Damar Hamlin
WASHINGTON — All 32 NFL teams have joined together for a social media tribute to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, who remained in critical condition Tuesday after his heart stopped during Monday Night Football. One-by-one, each NFL team, along with the league and the players association, updated their respective Twitter...
What Were the Best Bets for the Bettor in 2022?
We’ve gone over the most bet on games, the top notable bets of 2022, and the most bet NFL games of the past year at BetMGM, with the big events like the Super Bowl, NFL Conference Championship Games, the World Series, and collegiate title games getting the lion’s share of the action.
Robert Kraft Donates To Damar Hamlin Charity With Hidden Message
As of Wednesday morning, Damar Hamlin’s charitable toy drive had raised just over $6 million after beginning the week with $2,900. One of the top donors: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who at the time of this writing was responsible for the second-highest donation. Since Hamlin suffered cardiac...
