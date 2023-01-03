Luke Schorr scored 11 points for Rumson-Fair Haven in its 37-32 victory over Red Bank Regional in Rumson to win its fourth in a row. Rumson-Fair Haven (5-1) jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter before heading into halftime up by four points. Red Bank Regional (4-3) was able to cut it to a one-point game at the end of the third but Rumson-Fair Haven took back control in the fourth outscoring it 9-5.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO