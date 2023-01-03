Read full article on original website
Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
Girls Basketball: Bogutskyy’s 19 leads J.P. Stevens to GMC win
J.P. Stevens (2-5) picked up its second win in the Greater Middlesex Conference - White division in the process. The first three quarters of the game belonged to J.P. Stevens, as the Hawks opened the game on a 10-3 run then scored 24 points combined in the second and third quarters. Going into the fourth the Hawks led by 13 points at 34-21.
Boys Basketball: Pingry outshoots Warren Hills in high scoring affair
Pingry got out to a hot start and used that cushion for the rest of the game in a 70-59 victory over Warren Hills, in Washington.
Mount Olive tops West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
Jalani Joseph scored 23 points, including going 13/15 from the free-throw line, as Mount Olive defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North 53-38 in Plainsboro. Mount Olive (2-4) trailed 22-19 at the half, but outscored West Windsor-Plainsboro North 34-16 in the second half with a 21-8 run in the third quarter. Mysonne Nieves...
Morris Catholic over Oratory - Boys basketball recap
Michelangelo Oberti recorded team highs of 17 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks to lead Morris Catholic to a narrow victory on the road over Oratory, 68-64. Jermaine James added 13 points while Davide Rossini and Cristian Nicholson chipped in 11 points apiece for Morris Catholic (3-3), which trailed by three after one before swinging the momentum with an 18-13 second quarter.
Abington Heights Boys Basketball: Comets escape overtime, bring perfect record into New Year
Abington Heights destroyed District 2 competition as well as a single opponent from District 4 and fought through tough games with strong Dist
Boys Basketball: Manville shuts down Belvidere for fourth straight win
Manville picked up its fourth straight win in a 59-28 blowout of Belvidere, in Manville. Manville (4-1) led just 15-10 at the end of the first quarter but completely shutdown Belvidere (1-6) for the rest of the game. In the second, third, and fourth quarters, the Mustangs outscored the County...
Girls Basketball: Verona cruises past Newark Tech for fourth straight win
Verona dominated in all areas in a 54-21 victory over Newark Tech, in Verona. Verona (4-2) kept its winning streak intact in the process, as its now won four straight after starting the season with two straight losses. The Hillbillies started out hot with a 19-2 opening quarter run, and...
Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap
Luke Schorr scored 11 points for Rumson-Fair Haven in its 37-32 victory over Red Bank Regional in Rumson to win its fourth in a row. Rumson-Fair Haven (5-1) jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter before heading into halftime up by four points. Red Bank Regional (4-3) was able to cut it to a one-point game at the end of the third but Rumson-Fair Haven took back control in the fourth outscoring it 9-5.
Boys Basketball: High Point defeats Sussex Tech
High Point took control of the fourth quarter as it narrowly defeated Sussex Tech 56-49, in Sussex. High Point (4-3) led for most of the game, but fell victim to a 14-8 Sussex Tech (3-3) third quarter run and trailed 40-39 entering the fourth. The Wildcats responded with its own...
Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win
Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
Morristown-Beard defeats No. 10 Pope John - Boys ice hockey recap
Morristown-Beard goaltender Casey Connor finished with 44 saves on 45 shots to lead Morristown-Beard over Pope John, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Going into the third period down 1-0, Morristown-Beard (4-4) came up big as Nick Squashic tied the game before...
No. 8 Bergen Catholic falls to Portledge (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Erick Brueckmann scored and assisted on the goal by Matt Maglio for Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, but Portledge (NY) prevailed, 5-2, at the Ice House in Hackensack. Portledge (NY) recorded four unanswered goals in the first period before Bergen Catholic (2-7) connected with two solitary...
Boys Ice Hockey: Wayne Hills defeats West Milford-Pequannock to break six game winless streak
Wayne Hills broke a six game winless streak with a 5-2 victory over West Milford-Pequannock at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. In its previous six games Wayne Hills (3-5-1) had lost five times and tied once while averaging just two goals a game in the process. On Monday it scored two goals in each of the second and third periods on its way to a victory.
