ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Bogutskyy’s 19 leads J.P. Stevens to GMC win

J.P. Stevens (2-5) picked up its second win in the Greater Middlesex Conference - White division in the process. The first three quarters of the game belonged to J.P. Stevens, as the Hawks opened the game on a 10-3 run then scored 24 points combined in the second and third quarters. Going into the fourth the Hawks led by 13 points at 34-21.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Catholic over Oratory - Boys basketball recap

Michelangelo Oberti recorded team highs of 17 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks to lead Morris Catholic to a narrow victory on the road over Oratory, 68-64. Jermaine James added 13 points while Davide Rossini and Cristian Nicholson chipped in 11 points apiece for Morris Catholic (3-3), which trailed by three after one before swinging the momentum with an 18-13 second quarter.
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap

Luke Schorr scored 11 points for Rumson-Fair Haven in its 37-32 victory over Red Bank Regional in Rumson to win its fourth in a row. Rumson-Fair Haven (5-1) jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter before heading into halftime up by four points. Red Bank Regional (4-3) was able to cut it to a one-point game at the end of the third but Rumson-Fair Haven took back control in the fourth outscoring it 9-5.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: High Point defeats Sussex Tech

High Point took control of the fourth quarter as it narrowly defeated Sussex Tech 56-49, in Sussex. High Point (4-3) led for most of the game, but fell victim to a 14-8 Sussex Tech (3-3) third quarter run and trailed 40-39 entering the fourth. The Wildcats responded with its own...
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win

Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
MONTVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy