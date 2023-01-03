Western Slope Weather Forecast
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — On Monday January 2, 2023 there is a winter weather advisory for the Grand Valley. Winter weather driving/hazardous road conditions are expected at all elevations through Tuesday with accumulating snow! Colder temperatures are also anticipated through the midweek before the next weather maker arrives.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
