Grand Junction, CO

Western Slope Weather Forecast

By Russ Pappas
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — On Monday January 2, 2023 there is a winter weather advisory for the Grand Valley. Winter weather driving/hazardous road conditions are expected at all elevations through Tuesday with accumulating snow! Colder temperatures are also anticipated through the midweek before the next weather maker arrives.

