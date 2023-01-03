Read full article on original website
Iowa St. 63, Oklahoma 60
IOWA ST. (11-2) Osunniyi 4-6 3-5 12, Grill 5-9 5-5 20, Holmes 5-15 0-0 10, Kalscheur 3-9 2-2 9, Lipsey 4-7 1-2 9, T.King 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 12-16 63.
Dr. Christiansen appointed as new West Virginia health officer; Justice to 're-brand' briefings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Matthew Christiansen, who had been leading the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, has been appointed to serve as the state’s new health officer. Christiansen will replace Dr. Ayne Amjad as state health officer and commissioner of the Department of Health...
St. Bonaventure 73, George Mason 69
GEORGE MASON (9-6) J.Oduro 6-14 1-2 14, Ojiako 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 7-8 4-4 21, Cooper 3-9 0-0 9, Polite 3-11 5-6 12, Singleton 3-6 0-0 6, Dinkins 1-3 2-2 4, Henry 0-1 3-4 3, Fernandez 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-18 69.
Beshear chosen to co-chair Appalachian Regional Commission
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been chosen to serve as the 2023 states' co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission. In the role, Beshear will work with federal co-chair Gayle Manchin and other governors to boost economic growth across 423 counties in 13 states, the Appalachian Regional Commission said Wednesday in a media release. In addition to facilitating investments, the states’ co-chair also hosts the commission's annual conference.
Hearing, document release likely in Idaho slayings case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, and could make his first court appearance as early as Thursday. Bryan Kohberger's return to...
California declares state of emergency as another massive deluge hits
California officials issued an emergency declaration Wednesday as the West Coast braced for a third powerful rainstorm in a week that was threatening to bring intense wind, landslides and further flooding to communities across the state. For days, a succession of atmospheric rivers — plumes of tropical moisture that bring...
Talk is cheap: It's time to fix Child Protective Services, DHHR
After years of inactivity, it’s clear that West Virginia lawmakers all agree that the state’s Child Protective Services system is broken. State Senate leaders made that clear in a seven-page letter to Dr. Jeff Coben, the interim secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which also included short-term, intermediate and long-term solutions to the agency’s past “critical failures.”
