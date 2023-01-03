Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Milwaukee 104, Toronto 101
MILWAUKEE (104) Connaughton 5-12 0-0 15, G.Antetokounmpo 7-18 15-21 30, Lopez 4-11 0-1 9, Allen 4-9 6-8 16, Carter 0-5 0-0 0, Beauchamp 4-6 0-0 10, Nwora 2-5 0-0 5, Portis 7-16 0-0 14, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 35-88 21-30 104.
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. Gary Trent […]
WVNews
Philadelphia 129, Indiana 126
INDIANA (126) Hield 9-22 0-0 24, Nesmith 3-8 2-2 11, Turner 6-8 2-2 14, Haliburton 7-14 0-0 16, Nembhard 5-11 1-1 12, Smith 6-9 4-4 17, Mathurin 5-15 9-10 19, Brissett 1-3 1-3 3, Duarte 0-2 4-4 4, McConnell 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 45-95 23-26 126.
WVNews
Minnesota 113, Portland 106
PORTLAND (106) Grant 8-14 6-6 26, Hart 0-4 1-2 1, Nurkic 4-10 2-5 10, Lillard 7-18 11-15 27, Simons 6-12 3-3 16, Walker 1-3 4-6 6, Eubanks 1-1 2-2 4, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Sharpe 5-7 2-3 13. Totals 33-75 31-42 106.
WVNews
Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117
ATLANTA (120) Collins 7-11 6-6 22, Hunter 9-17 2-3 22, Okongwu 3-5 2-2 8, D.Murray 8-17 4-4 21, Young 7-12 6-7 21, Griffin 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 45-84 20-22 120.
WVNews
Chicago 121, Brooklyn 112
BROOKLYN (112) Durant 15-22 9-9 44, O'Neale 0-9 0-0 0, Claxton 5-10 1-2 11, Irving 10-24 4-4 25, Simmons 3-5 1-4 7, Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Watanabe 0-2 1-2 1, Curry 8-11 0-0 22, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-91 16-21 112.
WVNews
Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88
PHOENIX (88) Bridges 3-15 3-4 10, Saric 4-7 0-0 10, Ayton 7-12 1-2 15, Paul 9-17 4-4 25, Shamet 4-12 4-4 14, Craig 1-3 2-2 4, Wainright 2-4 0-0 6, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Biyombo 0-0 0-2 0, Payne 1-5 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-81 14-18 88.
WVNews
Michigan 79, Penn St. 69
PENN ST. (11-4) Njie 0-2 0-1 0, Funk 4-12 0-0 9, Pickett 9-16 6-7 26, Wynter 4-9 0-0 8, Lundy 5-11 2-2 16, Mahaffey 3-4 0-1 7, Dread 1-4 0-0 3, Clary 0-0 0-0 0, Henn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 8-11 69.
WVNews
Detroit 122, Golden State 119
DETROIT (122) Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122.
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Making His Mark On Defensive End
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has scored in double-figures the past two games. While the Heat are content with his improved scoring, Oladipo has maintained his commitment to defense. In the last two games, he's also averaged two steals and played a role in the Heat's strong defense. Oladipo said...
WVNews
Memphis 131, Charlotte 107
MEMPHIS (131) Brooks 6-10 5-5 18, Jackson Jr. 6-10 4-5 17, Adams 3-7 3-7 9, Bane 8-16 1-2 19, Morant 8-17 5-6 23, Roddy 3-4 3-4 9, Tillman 5-9 0-0 10, Z.Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Aldama 3-6 2-2 8, Chandler 1-2 1-2 3, Konchar 1-1 0-0 2, T.Jones 2-7 2-2 8, Williams Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-94 28-37 131.
WVNews
Murray St. 67, Bradley 58
BRADLEY (10-6) Leons 4-7 1-1 9, Mast 1-7 0-0 3, Deen 2-11 3-4 9, Hickman 1-9 0-2 3, Montgomery 4-9 0-0 11, Henry 3-6 4-5 10, Hannah 2-5 3-4 7, Tahvanainen 1-2 0-0 2, Weathers 2-2 0-0 4, Agiste 0-0 0-0 0, Linke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 11-16 58.
numberfire.com
Miami's Haywood Highsmith not in starting five Monday
The Miami Heat did not list Haywood Highsmith in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Highsmith started with Caleb Martin (quad) sidelined, but will return to the bench tonight with Martin back in the starting five. Highsmith has a $4,200 salary on FanDuel and is averaging...
WVNews
Duquesne 79, VCU 70
VCU (10-5) DeLoach 1-4 0-2 2, Johns 9-12 2-3 22, Watkins 6-9 5-6 18, Baldwin 3-10 3-5 10, Nunn 3-11 5-5 13, Shriver 1-5 0-0 3, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Kern 0-1 0-0 0, Lawal 0-2 0-2 0, Fermin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 15-23 70.
What we learned in the Charlotte Hornets’ blowout home loss to Memphis Grizzlies
The Hornets (10-29) continue their downward spiral into NBA oblivion.
WVNews
Cook's 24 lead Tulane past Tulsa 93-77
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 24 points as Tulane beat Tulsa 93-77 on Wednesday night. Cook had seven assists and three steals for the Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 American Athletic). Jaylen Forbes scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Kevin Cross recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Bucks 123-113 in Milwaukee
The Wizards came into Tuesday night's meeting with the Bucks seeking their sixth win in a row. While the Wizards' frontcourt was the story of the first meeting between these two teams on Sunday night, it was the Bucks' frontcourt that dominated this matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled a career-high 55 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help lead the Bucks to a 123-113 victory over the Wizards.
NBC Sports
Embiid ruled out vs. Pacers following 16 straight appearances
The day after being named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Month, Joel Embiid was sidelined for the Sixers. A little under two hours before tipping off Wednesday night against the Pacers at Wells Fargo Center, the team officially ruled Embiid out because of left foot soreness. Embiid played...
numberfire.com
Joe Ingles (conditioning) unavailable Wednesday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Joe Ingles (return to competition reconditioning) is out Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Ingles will sit out the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back after he provided 18 bench minutes on Tuesday versus the Washington Wizards. Jrue Holiday (conditioning) and George Hill (illness) have also been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup. MarJon Beauchamp and A.J. Green will have more minutes available in Milwaukee's rotation.
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Ruled OUT vs. Miami Heat
The LA Clippers are back home to host the Miami Heat, but they will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard. After being downgraded to questionable with a non-covid related illness, Leonard was ruled out around two hours before game time. The Clippers will now go into a battle with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat without their best player.
Comments / 0