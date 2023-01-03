ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WVNews

Milwaukee 104, Toronto 101

MILWAUKEE (104) Connaughton 5-12 0-0 15, G.Antetokounmpo 7-18 15-21 30, Lopez 4-11 0-1 9, Allen 4-9 6-8 16, Carter 0-5 0-0 0, Beauchamp 4-6 0-0 10, Nwora 2-5 0-0 5, Portis 7-16 0-0 14, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 35-88 21-30 104.
WTWO/WAWV

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. Gary Trent […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WVNews

Philadelphia 129, Indiana 126

INDIANA (126) Hield 9-22 0-0 24, Nesmith 3-8 2-2 11, Turner 6-8 2-2 14, Haliburton 7-14 0-0 16, Nembhard 5-11 1-1 12, Smith 6-9 4-4 17, Mathurin 5-15 9-10 19, Brissett 1-3 1-3 3, Duarte 0-2 4-4 4, McConnell 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 45-95 23-26 126.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WVNews

Minnesota 113, Portland 106

PORTLAND (106) Grant 8-14 6-6 26, Hart 0-4 1-2 1, Nurkic 4-10 2-5 10, Lillard 7-18 11-15 27, Simons 6-12 3-3 16, Walker 1-3 4-6 6, Eubanks 1-1 2-2 4, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Sharpe 5-7 2-3 13. Totals 33-75 31-42 106.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117

ATLANTA (120) Collins 7-11 6-6 22, Hunter 9-17 2-3 22, Okongwu 3-5 2-2 8, D.Murray 8-17 4-4 21, Young 7-12 6-7 21, Griffin 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 45-84 20-22 120.
WVNews

Chicago 121, Brooklyn 112

BROOKLYN (112) Durant 15-22 9-9 44, O'Neale 0-9 0-0 0, Claxton 5-10 1-2 11, Irving 10-24 4-4 25, Simmons 3-5 1-4 7, Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Watanabe 0-2 1-2 1, Curry 8-11 0-0 22, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-91 16-21 112.
WVNews

Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88

PHOENIX (88) Bridges 3-15 3-4 10, Saric 4-7 0-0 10, Ayton 7-12 1-2 15, Paul 9-17 4-4 25, Shamet 4-12 4-4 14, Craig 1-3 2-2 4, Wainright 2-4 0-0 6, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Biyombo 0-0 0-2 0, Payne 1-5 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-81 14-18 88.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Michigan 79, Penn St. 69

PENN ST. (11-4) Njie 0-2 0-1 0, Funk 4-12 0-0 9, Pickett 9-16 6-7 26, Wynter 4-9 0-0 8, Lundy 5-11 2-2 16, Mahaffey 3-4 0-1 7, Dread 1-4 0-0 3, Clary 0-0 0-0 0, Henn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 8-11 69.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WVNews

Detroit 122, Golden State 119

DETROIT (122) Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122.
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Making His Mark On Defensive End

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has scored in double-figures the past two games. While the Heat are content with his improved scoring, Oladipo has maintained his commitment to defense. In the last two games, he's also averaged two steals and played a role in the Heat's strong defense. Oladipo said...
MIAMI, FL
WVNews

Memphis 131, Charlotte 107

MEMPHIS (131) Brooks 6-10 5-5 18, Jackson Jr. 6-10 4-5 17, Adams 3-7 3-7 9, Bane 8-16 1-2 19, Morant 8-17 5-6 23, Roddy 3-4 3-4 9, Tillman 5-9 0-0 10, Z.Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Aldama 3-6 2-2 8, Chandler 1-2 1-2 3, Konchar 1-1 0-0 2, T.Jones 2-7 2-2 8, Williams Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-94 28-37 131.
WVNews

Murray St. 67, Bradley 58

BRADLEY (10-6) Leons 4-7 1-1 9, Mast 1-7 0-0 3, Deen 2-11 3-4 9, Hickman 1-9 0-2 3, Montgomery 4-9 0-0 11, Henry 3-6 4-5 10, Hannah 2-5 3-4 7, Tahvanainen 1-2 0-0 2, Weathers 2-2 0-0 4, Agiste 0-0 0-0 0, Linke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 11-16 58.
numberfire.com

Miami's Haywood Highsmith not in starting five Monday

The Miami Heat did not list Haywood Highsmith in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Highsmith started with Caleb Martin (quad) sidelined, but will return to the bench tonight with Martin back in the starting five. Highsmith has a $4,200 salary on FanDuel and is averaging...
MIAMI, FL
WVNews

Duquesne 79, VCU 70

VCU (10-5) DeLoach 1-4 0-2 2, Johns 9-12 2-3 22, Watkins 6-9 5-6 18, Baldwin 3-10 3-5 10, Nunn 3-11 5-5 13, Shriver 1-5 0-0 3, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Kern 0-1 0-0 0, Lawal 0-2 0-2 0, Fermin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 15-23 70.
RICHMOND, VA
WVNews

Cook's 24 lead Tulane past Tulsa 93-77

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 24 points as Tulane beat Tulsa 93-77 on Wednesday night. Cook had seven assists and three steals for the Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 American Athletic). Jaylen Forbes scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Kevin Cross recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Recap: Wizards fall to Bucks 123-113 in Milwaukee

The Wizards came into Tuesday night's meeting with the Bucks seeking their sixth win in a row. While the Wizards' frontcourt was the story of the first meeting between these two teams on Sunday night, it was the Bucks' frontcourt that dominated this matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled a career-high 55 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help lead the Bucks to a 123-113 victory over the Wizards.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Embiid ruled out vs. Pacers following 16 straight appearances

The day after being named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Month, Joel Embiid was sidelined for the Sixers. A little under two hours before tipping off Wednesday night against the Pacers at Wells Fargo Center, the team officially ruled Embiid out because of left foot soreness. Embiid played...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Joe Ingles (conditioning) unavailable Wednesday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Joe Ingles (return to competition reconditioning) is out Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Ingles will sit out the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back after he provided 18 bench minutes on Tuesday versus the Washington Wizards. Jrue Holiday (conditioning) and George Hill (illness) have also been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup. MarJon Beauchamp and A.J. Green will have more minutes available in Milwaukee's rotation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
AllClippers

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Ruled OUT vs. Miami Heat

The LA Clippers are back home to host the Miami Heat, but they will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard. After being downgraded to questionable with a non-covid related illness, Leonard was ruled out around two hours before game time. The Clippers will now go into a battle with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat without their best player.
LOS ANGELES, CA

