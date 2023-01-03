The Wizards came into Tuesday night's meeting with the Bucks seeking their sixth win in a row. While the Wizards' frontcourt was the story of the first meeting between these two teams on Sunday night, it was the Bucks' frontcourt that dominated this matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled a career-high 55 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help lead the Bucks to a 123-113 victory over the Wizards.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO