Fans give to The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive

By Sydni Eure
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49q8r9_0k1TK96s00

In response to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's injury, fans are sending donations to Hamlin's foundation , "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive."

The GoFundMe has surpassed the fundraising goal of $2,500 and now has over $6,000,000 from more than 175,000 donors. Donations continue to pour in.

"Damar wanted to be stronger together for our community and now our community is stronger together for Damar," said Patty Watson, Owner of Buffalove Apparel.

Watson helped Hamlin bring his mission to WNY, hosting a toy drive in Hamburg on December 18.

"He was caring about our community as he cared about his back in Pittsburgh. He came in with a smile on his face, he could've stayed an hour, he stayed all day long," said Watson.

7 News was there that day and spoke to Hamlin about why he does this.

"Just being able to do that part with my platform, just being able to bring something to the community, I feel like that's just what's it all about," said Hamlin.

Damar's team updated the GoFundMe page today.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so. This is the only current fund that is being used by the Hamlin Family," they wrote on the page.

You can find the link to donate here:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/mxksc-the-chasing-ms-foundation-community-toy-drive

