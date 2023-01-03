NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field.

Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Video: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses during game
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is in "critical condition," according to the NFL, after the 24-year-old safety collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
CBS News
Cardiologist weighs in on Bills safety Damar Hamlin's injury
There is an endless show of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game. CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke with the Jets' team cardiologist about the incident.
NFL teams switch profile pictures in honor of Bills' Damar Hamlin
NFL teams are rallying around the Buffalo Bills and safety Damar Hamlin. Each of the 32 teams' Twitter profile pictures feature Hamlin's No. 3 jersey.
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
WKBW-TV
Niagara Falls to be illuminated in blue in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls will be illuminated in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Niagara Falls USA and Niagara Parks made the announcement on social media. The illumination will take place from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Hamlin suffered a cardiac...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was cherishing every moment in the NFL before his collapse
The current NFL season had seen Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin establish him in the team before he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
As Damar Hamlin Recovers, Buffalo Waits—and Wonders What to Do
It’s become almost cyclical: When their city is in pain, the Bills help them heal. Now, with the team mourning an unthinkable on-field tragedy, Buffalo tries to figure out what to do next.
chatsports.com
Buffalo Rumblinks, 1/3: The latest on Damar Hamlin’s condition
What we know about Buffalo’s second-year safety, who collapsed on the field Monday night. If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. The thoughts and prayers of everyone are with Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills’ second-year safety who...
Buffalo Bills Release Statement on Damar Hamlin Hours After Collapse on Field
UPDATE: The Bills have released a new statement on Hamlin's condition since this story was published. Read their latest release here. Hours after a chilling scene unfolded on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, the Bills have released a statement on safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and was immediately rushed to an area hospital, prompting the pivotal NFL game to be postponed.
NECN
NFL Not Ruling Out Patriots-Bills Week 18 Game Being Postponed
NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New...
WTOP
Column: The games will go on after Hamlin — they always do
It was a horrific scene, no doubt. A young athlete just getting started on a promising NFL career, seemingly the personification of fitness and health, popping up from a rather innocuous-looking tackle — and then slumping back to the turf. Just like that, fighting for his life. Naturally, when...
Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info
The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Chargers Could Have AFC's No. 5 Seed Wrapped Up Before Sunday's Kickoff at Broncos
How are the Chargers approaching the regular season finale on Sunday with the playoffs looming?
WTOP
New Orleans hosts Lamar following Johnson’s 39-point game
Lamar Cardinals (4-10, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-9, 0-1 Southland) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -8; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Johnson scored 39 points in New Orleans’ 101-96 overtime loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies. The Privateers have...
Damar Hamlin showing "signs of improvement" but still in critical condition, Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," the team said Wednesday, but the player remains in critical condition two days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. In a tweet, the team said the 24-year-old safety "is expected to remain under intensive...
Comments / 0