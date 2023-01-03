Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
NFL player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field and receiving CPR
Damar Hamlin, who plays safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, received CPR and was carted off the field in an ambulance on Monday night, after collapsing to the ground following a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.The hit came in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati. Hamlin reportedly hit Higgins on a play, stood to his feet, then crumpled to the ground.First-responders rushed on field and administered CPR, before driving the injured safety away in an ambulance. “Have never seen what’s happening in this Bengals-Bills game,” sports journalist Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Player...
Damar Hamlin's Charity Raises Millions In Donations After Life-Threatening Collapse
The Buffalo Bills player's toy drive raised almost $4 million after he was stricken by cardiac arrest during "Monday Night Football."
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills DB Collapses vs. Bengals on MNF
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the first quarter of the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Texans donate to Damar Hamlin's toy drive charity
Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, going into cardiac arrest. He remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital, though his independent breathing has improved.
Damar Hamlin’s charity raises incredible numbers after his injury
Damar Hamlin’s injury during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals is the scariest incident that the NFL has faced on the field since Detroit Lions receiver Chuck Hughes passed away during a 1971 game against the Chicago Bears. It quickly became apparent that Hamlin’s injury was far more serious than even Read more... The post Damar Hamlin’s charity raises incredible numbers after his injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gold Star donates to Damar Hamlin's charity, The Chasing M's Foundation
A famous Cincinnati chili parlor is showing its support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Tuesday, Gold Star Chili announced on social media that the local chain would donate to Hamlin's charity, The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The charity's GoFundMe page surpassed $6 million in donations after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Monday night game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Niagara Falls to be illuminated in blue in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls will be illuminated in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Niagara Falls USA and Niagara Parks made the announcement on social media. The illumination will take place from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Hamlin suffered a cardiac...
Terrifying cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin offers life-saving CPR lesson
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The horrifying moments surrounding the cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin are a reminder for everyone to learn about Hands-Only CPR. “When somebody goes into cardiac arrest it means their heart has stopped beating. It's usually caused by an electrical malfunction of some kind — something that causes the heart to go out of rhythm and stop beating,” Lisa Neff, senior community impact director, American Heart Association, Buffalo.
Bills Mafia joins together to lift Damar Hamlin up in prayer during community vigils
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills fans gathered at Highmark Stadium several times Tuesday to pray for Damar Hamlin. For many who went to the stadium said it's their belief that "there is power in a community that prays." "We pray for every doctor, every nurse, every single person that...
Damar Hamlin shows improvement, still in critical condition at Cincinnati hospital
CINCINNATI, OH. — On Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills issued a statement indicating safety Damar Hamlin had shown signs of improvement since his cardiac arrest during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Hamlin expected to remain in the ICU at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati,...
LOOK: Bills fans gather outside Highmark Stadium for Damar Hamlin
No matter where it occurred, the hospitalization of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is heartbreaking. But everything unfolded at Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals. Because of that, Hamlin’s hospital stay and battle is still ongoing there after he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest on Monday. Despite the...
Damar Hamlin's uncle reports some improvement in his condition
Damar Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, is reporting some improvement to his nephew’s condition after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing during the Buffalo Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati. Read more here:
Lockport middle schoolers write to Damar Hamlin words of encouragement
LOCKPORT, NY — When Emmet Belknap Intermediate School teacher Jill Gately saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin get hurt in Monday night's game, she knew she had to do something as a mom and an educator. "We needed to give back to him and his family and let them...
Thompson lifts Buffalo Sabres to 5-4 overtime win over Washington Capitals
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson's third goal of the night, three minutes into overtime lifted the Sabres to a 5-4 win over the Capitals tonight,. It's Thompson's third hat-trick of the season. For his 30th goal of the season. All on January 3rd. Tonight's game, a...
