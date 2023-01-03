ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

ScotRail warns of travel disruption due to strikes

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVEF7_0k1TK4hF00

Train passengers have been warned to expect significant disruption this week as rail workers take further strike action in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The RMT union has announced its members at Network Rail will take strike action on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff but will have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as many of the Network Rail workers walking out occupy safety-critical roles.

On strike days, and on the non-strike day of Thursday January 5, ScotRail will run services on 12 routes across the central belt, Fife , and the Borders between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

It comes after RMT members took strike action over Christmas which affected ScotRail services, with no trains from early evening on Christmas Eve until December 27.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “It’s really disappointing to see more widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network as a result of the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway.

“For ScotRail, it’s going to mean that we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services between 3 and 7 January, which we know will be really frustrating for our customers.

“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on the days of strike action.

“Customers should check their entire journey in advance to make sure their train is running.”

ScotRail said that in addition to the strike action, there continues to be disruption to some services due to the severe rainfall over recent days, with more heavy rain expected on Tuesday overnight into Wednesday.

It advised customers to check the ScotRail app or visit www.scotrail.co.uk for all the latest information before travelling.

ScotRail said the routes and frequency of service that will be in operation on the four strike days are:

Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High: two trains per hourEdinburgh Waverley – Helensburgh Central: two trains per hourGlasgow Central – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hourGlasgow Central – Lanark: two trains per hourEdinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Central via Shotts: one train per hourEdinburgh Waverley – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hourEdinburgh Waverley – Tweedbank: two trains per hourEdinburgh Waverley – North Berwick: one train per hourEdinburgh Waverley – Larbert: one train per hourGlasgow Queen Street – Larbert: one train per hourGlasgow Queen Street – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hourMilngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, has accused the UK Government of blocking a deal to end the long running dispute.

He says he is willing to negotiate, but is calling for an offer on pay, jobs and conditions his members can vote on.

We remain committed to working with the RMT to find a solution to this dispute

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail

The RMT is campaigning against plans to close ticket offices, cut jobs and move the industry to widespread driver-only operation.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Passengers have rightly had enough of rail strikes and want the disruption to end.

“The Government has demonstrated it is being reasonable and stands ready to facilitate a resolution to rail disputes. It’s time the unions came to the table and played their part as well.

“Inflation-matching pay increases for all public sector workers would cost everyone more in the long-term – worsening debt, fuelling inflation and costing every household an extra £1,000.

“Unions should step back from this strike action so we can start 2023 by ending this damaging dispute.”

Liam Sumpter, route director for Network Rail Scotland, said: “We understand the impact this strike will have and we are working hard to keep as many passengers as possible moving during the next phase of RMT industrial action.

“We remain committed to working with the RMT to find a solution to this dispute, but we also need to agree a deal that is fair on the taxpayers who fund our railway.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Four in five trains cancelled in first strike of 2023

Motorists advised to plan ahead as National Highways staff strike. Motorists are being urged to plan ahead as all National Highways traffic officers in England strike today and tomorrow. These are the crews that patrol motorways, dealing with collisions and helping motorists who break down. National Highways says “well-rehearsed resilience...
BBC

Train strikes: Union boss warns action may continue for months

Train strikes could continue for months more, the boss of Britain's largest rail union has warned. Mick Lynch said the RMT union, which began its latest walkouts on Tuesday, had a mandate to take action up until May, and could "go further". People returning to work after the Christmas break...
The Independent

Second day of new year strike action on railways as Scots return to work

ScotRail services will be severely disrupted on Wednesday as railway workers walk out in a second day of strike action this week.Network Rail workers across Scotland walked out yesterday as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.Signal workers, guards, customer service and station workers are among those who downed tools on Tuesday and will do so again on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.While the dispute itself does not involve ScotRail staff, industrial action will have a major impact on the operators ability to run services.Due to strike action by RMT members of Network Rail on...
BBC

Train strikes: What is the impact on taxi drivers?

A rail strike by 40,000 RMT union members led to four in five trains being cancelled on Tuesday as many people returned to work after the Christmas break. Many taxi drivers rely on pick-ups from railway stations, so what has the impact been on their trade?. 'I've only had two...
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
The Independent

No trains between Scotland and England as drivers take one day of strike action

Cross border services between Scotland and England will be severely disrupted on Thursday due to strike action by members of the Aslef union.Train drivers from 15 different companies who are members of the union have walked out in an ongoing dispute over pay.No services between Scotland and England will run on Thursday as action will affect Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express and CrossCountry services.The operators have confirmed they will not run services on Thursday.Picket lines will take place at Glasgow Central, Edinburgh Waverley and the Polmadie Rail Depot in Glasgow on Thursday morning.Due to industrial action, services will be disrupted...
The Independent

Cross-border train services ‘extremely limited’ due to strike by drivers

Cross-border rail services between Scotland and England are severely disrupted due to strike action by members of the Aslef union.Train drivers from 15 train companies who are members of the union have walked out on Thursday in an ongoing dispute over pay.Only limited services between Scotland and England are running as a result of the action.Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express and CrossCountry said they are not running services on their routes on Thursday.LNER said it is running an “extremely limited” service between London and Edinburgh.Picket lines are being manned at Glasgow Central, Edinburgh Waverley and the Polmadie Rail Depot in...
The Independent

West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes

As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
The Independent

Strikes UK – live: Train and bus services halted as Border Force strikes ‘could hit Dover’

Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed with just one-fifth of services running, as the new head of TUC seeks an urgent meeting with prime minister Rishi Sunak in a bid to break the deadlock.The latest rail strikes will disrupt services across the country, while London will also be hit by bus driver strikes. A full lists of affected services can be found below.Meanwhile, in a letter to Mr Sunak, TUC chief Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction and said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing.”“We can’t solve these problems without a fair deal for the people on the frontline,” he wrote.Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, warned yesterday that industrial action on the railways will likely continue beyond May unless a reasonable offer is made to workers. Read More Who’s on strike today? Every date of every UK walkout in 2023All the UK strike dates confirmed for January 2023Second day of New Year strike action on railways as Scots return to work
BBC

Train drivers' union warns strikes could escalate

Train drivers may intensify their campaign of industrial action as they seek a breakthrough in an ongoing dispute over pay, their union leader has said. Drivers at 15 train companies are walking out on Thursday, leaving some operators unable to run any trains. Mick Whelan told the BBC that Aslef...
The Independent

Britain’s rail network decimated as third consecutive train strike day of week begins

Britain’s rail network is running a massively reduced service on Thursday as the third consecutive strike day of the week begins.Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union working for 15 different companies have walked out for 24 hours, leaving very few trains between England and Scotland running.Among the operators that will run no services at all on Thursday are Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express, East Midlands Railway, Great Northern, London Northwestern, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, ThamesLink, West Midlands and CrossCountry. Chiltern Railways will not run any services on either Thursday or Friday, while Southwestern’s Island Line will not run...
The Independent

Commuters warned to brace for ‘Tragic Thursday’ with only 10% of trains running

Commuters have been told to brace for what has been dubbed “Tragic Thursday” tomorrow, as only 10 per cent of UK trains are expected to run.Following two days of strike action from rail workers who are members of the RMT union, tomorrow it’s the turn of train drivers belonging to the Aslef union.Around 12,500 drivers employed by 15 train operators are expected to walk out, resulting in just one in 10 trains running, reports the Daily Mail.Expect near or total closedown on Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, Great Northern, Thameslink, LNER, Northern, Southeastern and...
The Independent

Train drivers feel ‘crapped on from a very great height’, says union boss

Train drivers feel they have been “crapped on from a very great height”, the boss of their union has said.On the eve of a sixth walkout by members of the Aslef union, the general secretary, Mick Whelan, has lashed out at “corrupt, immoral, disgusting” employers.Speaking to The Independent, Mr Whelan said: “We were asked to come to work during the pandemic, and we did. During that period of two years of the pandemic, we didn’t seek a pay rise.“Then we get to year three – cost of living crisis happens. We quite reasonably think, along with other key workers,...
The Independent

Sinkhole closes road in Teddington

A sinkhole has closed a road in south-west London.The hole opened up in Kingston Road in Teddington at around 4pm on Wednesday, according to police.A tweet from Richmond Police confirmed closures were “likely to be in place for a few days” and encouraged people to avoid the area and use alternative routes.Richmond Council said engineers were examining the site on Thursday.Sam Parkes, 46, an IT manager from Teddington who lives opposite the sinkhole, said a number of cars were affected.“I heard a tyre bursting, went to the window and saw the hole,” he told the PA news agency.“The car with...
BBC

Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'

A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
The Guardian

England’s new £2 bus trips have arrived. Here are six of the most scenic

Many bus journeys in England will cost no more than £2 until the end of March. Nationally, the average single fare is around £2.80, so the scheme will generally represent a discount of about 30%, but on longer rural journeys, bus users could save as much as 87%. The 50-mile journey from York to Whitby across the North York Moors, which was voted Britain’s most scenic route in a 2018 survey, usually costs £14, so travellers will save £12. The 840 Coastliner bus, which makes this epic journey four times a day, is one of hundreds of routes that now cost less.
The Independent

National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike

More than 100 road traffic officers and control room operators working for National Highways across England will launch a 48-hour strike on Tuesday.The walkout by members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) is part of industrial action in a bitter dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.Around 100,000 PCS members working in 124 government departments and other bodies have voted for strike action.PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “This strike is likely to cause problems for people returning to work after the Christmas break, and while we regret that, it’s important to remember our action could be called off today...
The Independent

2022 confirmed as Scotland’s hottest year on record

Scotland recorded its highest average temperature on record last year, according to the Met Office.The country saw an annual mean temperature of 8.50C in 2022, which beat the previous record of 8.43C set in 2014.Last year was also the hottest year on record for all other UK nations, with an average temperature of over 10C recorded for the whole of Britain for the first time.A Met Office study, released this month, showed that human-induced climate change made the UK’s record-breaking annual temperature around 160 times more likely.It said the warm conditions would have been expected once in 500 years under...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy