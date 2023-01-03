ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

One wounded in New Orleans East shooting

By Ian Auzenne
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haDzi_0k1TJtDu00

New Orleans East is the scene of the latest shooting in the Crescent City.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of the Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive.

According to an NOPD spokesperson, one man was wounded. He was taken to the hospital by an EMS crew. The spokesperson did not disclose the victim’s condition.

If you have any information about this case, call the NOPD at 504-658-6070 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 4 men wounded, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded men to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police said an adult male of undetermined age was critically wounded when the group was struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
NOLA.com

Triple homicide reported in Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police say

Three adults were found dead Tuesday morning in the Fairgrounds area, and New Orleans police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. The triple homicide was reported in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). Authorities said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to do a wellness...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate murder in Gert Town

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder Wednesday morning in Gert Town. The murder was reported in the 8000 block of Live Street. According to police, a man was found dead from blunt force trauma around 8:52 a.m. NOPD detectives are in the process...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

More and more shootings in New Orleans

The violence just keeps getting worse in New Orleans, & the new year is seeing that trend continue. Five people were shot last night in just one incident on S. Rochblave in New Orleans. Another shooting on Broad Street sent a victim to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

3 found dead in Gentilly home may have been there several days

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning, while performing a wellness check at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard. “There were three bodies inside,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier said. “Right now, we’re treating it as a homicide solely because there were some bullets on the ground.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman shot at the edge of the Seventh Ward

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman was shot at the 1600 block of North Broad Street around 7:15 p.m. EMS is currently on the scene. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU

New Orleans police superintendent promotes multiple officers to higher rankings

New Orleans police announced that NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork promoted multiple officers to a higher rank, including three deputy superintendents, four captains, three lieutenants, and two sergeants. Those promoted include:. Hans Ganthier, promoted to Chief Deputy Superintendent. Ryan Lubrano, promoted to Deputy Superintendent. Nicholas Gernon, promoted to Deputy Superintendent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans. New Orleans, Louisiana – One person was killed in a shooting in the early hours of January 1, 2023, in the 1600 block of Clio Street, New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating and seeking information on the person or persons responsible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy