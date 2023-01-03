One wounded in New Orleans East shooting

New Orleans East is the scene of the latest shooting in the Crescent City.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of the Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive.

According to an NOPD spokesperson, one man was wounded. He was taken to the hospital by an EMS crew. The spokesperson did not disclose the victim’s condition.

If you have any information about this case, call the NOPD at 504-658-6070 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.